COVID-19 patients respond positively to remdesivir in major US trial
Gilead Science’s remdesivir, one of the most highly anticipated drugs being tested against the new coronavirus, showed positive results in a large-scale US government trial, the company said Wednesday.
“We understand that the trial has met its primary endpoint and that NIAID (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) will provide detailed information at an upcoming briefing,” the company said.
Though it is difficult to precisely quantify the finding in the absence of results, it represents the first time any drug has been shown to improve outcomes against the COVID-19 illness, which has claimed more than 200,000 lives globally and brought the world economy to a grinding halt.
There have been mixed results for the intravenous antiviral in recent weeks. A summary of results posted on the website of the World Health Organization showed it failed in a smaller Chinese trial, but days before that, Stat reported it had shown significant efficacy at a Chicago hospital.
However, this trial, begun in late February and overseen by the US government, is the largest and technically most robust.
According to a data sheet, its estimated enrollment was 800 patients, a portion of whom received the drug while the rest received a placebo.
Neither the patients nor their physicians were aware of which group they belonged to, in order to eliminate unconscious bias.
It is a Phase 3 trial, the final stage before any medication can receive regulatory approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Remdesivir, which previously failed in trials against Ebola, belongs to a class of drugs that act on the virus directly — as opposed to controlling the abnormal and often lethal autoimmune response it causes.
It mimics one of the four building blocks of RNA and DNA and gets absorbed into the virus’s genome, which in turn stops the pathogen from replicating.
The antimalarial drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are also being widely used against COVID-19 on a so-called “compassionate basis” pending results from large trials, with early studies decidedly mixed.
Other therapies that are being studied include collecting antibodies from COVID-19 survivors and injecting them in patients, or harvesting antibodies from genetically-engineered mice that were deliberately infected.
‘Obey the rules:’ Fox Business host rips into Mike Pence for not wearing a mask at Mayo Clinic
Fox Business host Stuart Varney on Wednesday chastised Vice President Mike Pence for refusing to wear a mask during his recent visit to the Mayo Clinic.
On his Fox Business program, Varney pointed out that some New Yorkers had recently been seen gathering without masks to watch a Blue Angels flyover on Tuesday.
"What happens this weekend if the weather is good and New Yorkers pour out of their homes and apartments and gather in crowds, they get too close together all in Central Park?" Varney opined. "This is true anywhere in the country where social distancing rules apply."
CNN’s John King reveals how Fauci and Birx sound less optimistic when Trump’s not around
Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx often try to sound optimistic about America's progress in battling the COVID-19 pandemic during President Donald Trump's daily briefings.
CNN's John King, however, has noticed that Fauci and Birx sound much more cautious when the president isn't around.
During a segment that aired Wednesday, King played video clips of the two doctors doing solo interviews, and he was struck by how different they sounded compared to when the president is standing over their shoulders.
"If we are unsuccessful or prematurely try to open up, it could be a rebound to get us right back in the same boat," Fauci said. "It's not going to disappear from the planet."
‘A great success story’: Kushner says Trump team is ‘doing a lot of things right’ as COVID-19 cases pass one million
Jared Kushner says the Trump administration is "doing a lot of things right" and has created a "great success story" in how its handled the coronavirus pandemic, just one day after the United Stated passed the one million mark in COVID-19 cases, and is rapidly approaching 60,000 deaths.
"The federal government rose to the challenge, and this is a great success story, and I think that, that's really what needs to be told" Kushner, a Senior Advisor to the President, told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday.
"We're on the other side of the medical aspect of this and I think that we've achieved all the different milestones that are needed," Kushner added, suggesting the U.S. has flattened the curve, the worst of the pandemic is over, and there's little to no more work to be done, all of which is false.