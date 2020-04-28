Quantcast
Crowds gather without masks for Blue Angels’ thank you to healthcare workers

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Blue Angels flew over New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia Tuesday to celebrate healthcare workers for risking their lives to help people suffering from the coronavirus.

As people in New Jersey gathered, one thing seemed noticeably absent, masks, TMZ noticed.

“Check out the scene Tuesday at J. Owen Grundy Park in Jersey City for the special flyover,” said TMZ. “You can see lots of people standing super close together without covering their faces, while also ignoring signs saying the promenade is closed.”

Police were there but weren’t ticketing people for defying the order. Healthcare workers have begged Americans to wear masks to help protect those at greater risk from catching the coronavirus.

See the videos below and the maskless folks on the promenade at TMZ.com.

