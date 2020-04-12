Cuomo rules out replacing Joe Biden as Democratic presidential candidate
NEW YORK — No, nope, absolutely not.Gov. Andrew Cuomo emphatically ruled out speculation that he could replace Joe Biden on the Democratic presidential ticket — or join the ticket as a vice presidential candidate.“That is on one hand flattering,” Cuomo said. “On the other hand, it is irrelevant.”He brushed off rumors that some Democratic insiders believe he could be a stronger candidate than Biden to oust President Donald Trump in November.“I’m not running for president. I’m not running for vice president,” he said. “I am staying here.”Cuomo has received rave reviews for his handling of the co…
Joe Biden wins Alaska primary
Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, was declared winner of the Alaska primary late Saturday after the state shifted to postal voting due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The state's ballots were sent out before Biden's rival Bernie Sanders pulled out of the race last week, meaning the Vermont senator also took a proportion of the vote.
However Biden emerged as the clear winner with 55.3 percent of the vote and nine of the state's 15 delegates, Alaska Democrats tweeted from the party's official account.
Sanders took 44.7 percent of the votes and eight delegates, according to the tweet.
Investigative reporter breaks down the real reason Republicans ‘threw a fit in Wisconsin’
Encouraged by the pain, suffering, misery and distraction caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Donald Trump is continuing his assault on American democracy and the rule of law.
His most recent move: removing at least seven inspectors general who provide independent oversight within various departments of the United States government.
With Postal Service on ‘verge of collapse’ and 630,000 jobs at risk, Trump slammed for refusing to act
The U.S. Postal Service warned Congress this week that it will completely "run out of cash" in the next several months without immediate action from the White House and Congress, but—with as many as 630,000 jobs at risk—President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers have refused to commit to rescuing the prized government institution as it falters amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Postmaster General Megan Brennan told the House Oversight and Reform Committee in a briefing on Thursday that the USPS will need access to a total of $75 billion in cash, grants, and loans in order to avert financial ruin by the fall.