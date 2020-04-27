Quantcast
Connect with us

Cuomo schools Trump for suggesting NY should go broke: We’ve been bailing out red state ‘takers’ for years

Published

4 mins ago

on

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday said he was not keen on President Donald Trump’s suggestion that states run by Democratic governors should be allowed to go bankrupt even as they get slammed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his daily pandemic news conference, Cuomo was asked about Trump’s tweet that declared blue states were being “poorly run,” and thus shouldn’t be “bailed out” by the federal government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cuomo rejected the entire premise of Trump’s idea.

“This is not the time to be talking about dollars and cents among members of a community that are trying to be mutually supportive and help each other, because helping each other is the way we actually all advance, right?” he said. “So, this is not the time to be saying, well, you put in a dollar more than I did, or I put in $5 more than you did, right? It’s anachronistic to the concept of community and sharing and mutuality and sharing benefits, right?”

Cuomo then pointed out that states like New York actually do send more money to Washington D.C. than they typically receive back in federal aid.

“New York state has been bailing them out every year for decades,” Cuomo said. “If you want to do an analysis of who is a giver and who is a taker, we are the number-one giver, the number-one giver. nobody puts more money into the pot than the state of New York. We’re the number-one donor state. And if you want to look at who happened to be the donor states, who are the giver states, they’d have the same states that they’re talking about now. Who are the taker states? Kentucky, southeast part of the country.”

Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Howard Stern: Trump supporters should drink disinfectants and ‘drop dead’ at their next rally

Published

18 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

While broadcasting from his temporary home studio this Monday, radio shock jock Howard Stern tore into President Trump's recent comments where he suggested injecting disinfectant into people's bodies as a treatment for coronavirus, the New York Daily News reports.

“I would love it if Donald would get on TV and take an injection of Clorox and let’s see if his theory works,” Stern said on his Monday show. “Hold a big rally, say f—k this coronavirus, with all of his followers, and let them hug each other and kiss each other and have a big rally.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg blasts Dr Birx for letting Trump make bogus and deadly claims about coronavirus

Published

43 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

"The View" host Whoopi Goldberg ripped Dr. Deborah Birx for failing to push back hard against President Donald Trump's suggestion to ingest household disinfectants as a possible coronavirus treatment.

The president has since claimed his suggestion was sarcastic, and he also insisted he wasn't even talking to Birx -- which is contradicted by video of the exchange -- but Goldberg said the public health expert should have strongly rejected Trump's proposal.

"I have to say the reason that the story is still in the news is, if you have little kids, you have to constantly explain to them, no you cannot drink bleach -- you cannot do this," Goldberg said. "You know, the last person that really even suggested anyone use bleach was a man called Dr. [Josef] Mengele, and he did bad things to people [at the Auschwitz concentration camp], so we don't discuss bleach."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump deletes embarrassing rampage of Tweets confusing ‘noble’ with ‘Nobel Prize’ and demanding ‘Noble Committee’ act

Published

44 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump kicked off Sunday with a tweet wishing "our great First Lady" a "Happy Birthday" just past noon but the day quickly devolved into a barrage of attacks and criticism against the free press.

One tweet got a good deal of attention: Trump apparently confusing the word "noble," with the Nobel Prize, which he then wrongly conflated with the Pulitzer Prize for journalism.

Does anybody get the meaning of what a so-called Noble (not Nobel) Prize is, especially as it pertains to Reporters and Journalists? Noble is defined as, “having or showing fine personal qualities or high moral principles and ideals.” Does sarcasm ever work?

Continue Reading
 
 