Danish schools begin reopening after month-long closure
Denmark began reopening schools on Wednesday after a month-long closure over the novel coronavirus, becoming the first country in Europe to do so.
Nurseries, kindergartens and primary schools were reopening, according to an AFP correspondent, after they were closed on March 12 in an effort to curb the COVID-19 epidemic.
However classes are only resuming in about half of Denmark’s municipalities and in about 35 percent of Copenhagen’s schools, as other have requested more time to adjust to health protocols still in place.
All are expected to reopen by April 20.
In early April the country’s centre-left government announced that schools would be reopened “on the condition that everyone keeps their distance and washes their hands.”
Schools are required to ensure that a distance of two metres (about six feet) is maintained between desks in classrooms and recesses must be organised for small groups.
To adhere to guidelines, many schools favour outdoor classes, presenting a challenge for schools in urban areas.
Some parents have opposed the reopening of schools, citing health concerns. A petition dubbed “My child is not a guinea pig” has garnered some 18,000 signatures.
Henrik Wilhelmsen, principal of a school in the Norrebro district said that they “expect quite a lot of children to be kept at home.”
Middle and high school students, will continue remote classes and are only expected to return to classrooms on May 10.
As of Tuesday, Denmark had 6,691 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 299 deaths.
The country has banned gatherings of more than 10 people and bars, restaurants, hairdressers, shopping malls and clubs have been closed.
Before Denmark, Austria was the first European country to unveil its roadmap for a return to a “new normal”.
On Tuesday, it allowed small non-food shops to open up, while maintaining social distancing rules and requiring masks to be worn in shops and on public transport.
Austria plans to keep schools, cafes and restaurants closed until at least mid-May.
Trump allies are already searching for scapegoats in case his ‘re-opening’ gets thousands more killed: report
President Donald Trump wants to "re-open" the American economy next month, even though health officials are warning that could lead to a major spike in COVID-19 infections.
Many of the president's allies seem aware of this risk, as the Washington Post reports that they're trying to recruit "prominent" business leaders to endorse the president's plan and then serve as human shields in case it backfires and gets thousands more people killed.
Trump campaign sues Wisconsin TV station over ad using his words on coronavirus
President Trump's re-election campaign filed a lawsuit against a Wisconsin television station arguing that an ad aired by the outlet was misleading and false.
The Democratic super PAC Priorities USA paid to air the ad on numerous stations across the country. For some reason, the Trump campaign targeted a single NBC affiliate, WJFW-TV of Rhinelander, Wisconsin, in the lawsuit. The ad uses soundbites of Trump downplaying the coronavirus threat while showing a chart displaying the skyrocketing number of confirmed cases.This article first appeared in Salon.
The ad edited together clips appearing to show Trump describe the virus as a "hoax," though he has insisted that he was referring to the politicization of his widely criticized handling of the virus.
Sleep at last for Varanasi’s keepers of cremation fires
The stench of smouldering funeral pyres usually hangs heavy by the Ganges river in Varanasi, the mystical Indian city where Hindus believe being cremated will free them from the cycle of rebirth.
But because of a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, the 200 to 300 bodies from all over India and beyond that are typically cremated here daily cannot be transported to the city.
Now barely 30 to 40 funerals are taking place per day, all of them locals, and the usual teeming crowds of mourners, pilgrims and tourists in one of India's holiest places are eerily absent.