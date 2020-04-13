Quantcast
‘Darwin Award candidate 2020’: Laura Ingraham slammed for claiming the media is to blame for coronavirus lockdowns

A Vox article published this Thursday focused on Sweden’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, warning that the country’s choice to keep economic activity at a slightly ramped-down pace while not shutting things down altogether could prove to be deadly. But Laura Ingraham at Fox News thinks the article is just another example of the media’s agenda-driven push to keep the U.S. in lockdown throughout the rest of the year.

“It’s now obvious that our press will oppose any strategy that doesn’t lead to a complete lockdown for at least the remainder of the year,” Ingraham wrote in a tweet posted this Sunday.

In the comment thread beneath Ingraham’s tweet, many agreed that she’s part of the problem when it comes to the country’s effort to contain the outbreak.

Supreme Court to hear Trump taxes case in May — and could deliver a ruling before the 2020 election

The US Supreme Court said Monday that it will hear arguments by teleconference in May over whether President Donald Trump can continue to shield his tax returns from Congress and New York prosecutors.

The nation's highest court had been scheduled to hear arguments in the cases on March 31 but they were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The court said it would hear the consolidated cases by telephone conference in May, a move which could allow it to deliver a ruling before the November presidential election.

"In keeping with public health guidance in response to COVID-19, the Justices and counsel will all participate remotely," the court said in a statement.

‘Survival of the filthiest’: Conservative explains how Trump aides flourish and others are destroyed by his ‘culture of corruption’

In a brutally blunt column for the Daily Beast, conservative Matt Lewis accuses close aides and appointees of the president of being willing participants in what he calls "trickle-down Trumpism" that rewards the sycophants and punishes truth-tellers.

According to longtime Republican Lewis who has become one of the president's most virulent critics, the highly controversial and unceremonious firing of Navy Captain Brett Crozier is a perfect example of what can happen if the president feels slighted and a Trump appointee seeks to find favor with his boss.

Conservative columnist explains why Anthony Fauci ‘poses a threat’ to the ‘bizarre presidency’ of Trump

Dr. Anthony Fauci — the 79-year-old immunologist and Brooklyn native who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and is a key member of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force — has had a very difficult job in recent weeks. Giving the American people straight talk about the deadly pandemic without offending the hypersensitive and volatile Trump is no easy task. But impressively, Fauci has managed to pull it off — so far. And Never Trump conservative Charlie Sykes, in an article for The Bulwark, wonders how much longer Fauci will be able to keep it up.

Continue Reading
 
 
