‘Darwin Award candidate 2020’: Laura Ingraham slammed for claiming the media is to blame for coronavirus lockdowns

A Vox article published this Thursday focused on Sweden’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, warning that the country’s choice to keep economic activity at a slightly ramped-down pace while not shutting things down altogether could prove to be deadly. But Laura Ingraham at Fox News thinks the article is just another example of the media’s agenda-driven push to keep the U.S. in lockdown throughout the rest of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s now obvious that our press will oppose any strategy that doesn’t lead to a complete lockdown for at least the remainder of the year,” Ingraham wrote in a tweet posted this Sunday.

It's now obvious that our press will oppose any strategy that doesn't lead to a complete lockdown for at least the remainder of the year. https://t.co/IUSGfH6bAK — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 13, 2020

In the comment thread beneath Ingraham’s tweet, many agreed that she’s part of the problem when it comes to the country’s effort to contain the outbreak.

Laura volunteers to be the first one to stop the lockdown. You go first Laura !!! Take Hannity with you — Kris (@krismoore2018) April 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Common sense Ingraham, common sense, not “our press”. 22,100 people in the United States have died from coronavirus. — Kelley Croix (@CroixKelley) April 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Aren’t you the press, fool? And we wouldn’t be here if not for the incompetentcy of @realDonaldTrump. And the lies and misinformation spread by you and @foxnews. You are at fault for this clusterf*ck. #TrumpGenocide — Caro 🌊 (@carogonza) April 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The “press” is not calling the shots or offering public health Advice. @FoxNews is doing that // but you are propaganda, not the “press.” The only folks honestly offering public health info are those qualified to do so: CDC, Fauci, JHU. So sorry they don’t agree with you, Laura. — Frank Jannuzi (@FrankJannuzi) April 13, 2020

Shes basing it on her voices in her head. — rfmahe02 (@rfmahe02) April 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Or lockup . — Vince Olson , Councilman & EMT of Big Water , Utah (@SteelToeTruth) April 13, 2020

it is just flu right Laura — Vote for #NoBailouts (@TS01171980) April 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Darwin Award candidate 2020 — Marcello Amati (@Amati75) April 12, 2020

We know you’re not a reporter, but you •are• the media. — Anita Creamer (@AnitaCreamer) April 13, 2020