Democratic lawmaker blows up at Jim Jordan for trying to derail coronavirus investigation
On Wednesday on Capitol Hill, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) lost his temper with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) as he tried to downplay the need for a House select committee on the coronavirus pandemic.
Raskin remarked that there had been a select committee on the 2012 Benghazi consulate attack — a frequent target of Republicans. At which point Jordan attempted to change the subject to that investigation, and Raskin shut him down.
“I’m asking you a different question!” exclaimed Raskin. “You might not be wearing a mask, but you adhere to the rules of this committee while you’re here, Mr. Jordan, OK?”
Watch below:
"You might not be wearing a mask, but you adhere to the rules of this committee while you're here Mr. Jordan, OK?" Rep. Raskin said to Jordan in a heated exchange after he mentions Benghazi investigations during a hearing on forming a new coronavirus select committee. pic.twitter.com/9iQH82tlUv
— Chris Cioffi (@ReporterCioffi) April 22, 2020