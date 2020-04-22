Democratic lawmaker blows up at Jim Jordan for trying to derail coronavirus investigation

On Wednesday on Capitol Hill, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) lost his temper with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) as he tried to downplay the need for a House select committee on the coronavirus pandemic.

Raskin remarked that there had been a select committee on the 2012 Benghazi consulate attack — a frequent target of Republicans. At which point Jordan attempted to change the subject to that investigation, and Raskin shut him down.

“I’m asking you a different question!” exclaimed Raskin. “You might not be wearing a mask, but you adhere to the rules of this committee while you’re here, Mr. Jordan, OK?”

