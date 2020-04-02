Democrats move national convention to mid-August after Biden calls for delay over coronavirus concerns
The Democratic National Convention will not be held until the week of August 17, a delay made after former Vice President Joe Biden expressed concern about having a large group of people gathered to hold the nominating event amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“I doubt whether the Democratic convention is going to be able to be held in mid-July, early July,” Biden said Wednesday night, as The New York Times noted. “I think it’s going to have to move into August.”
The Democratic Convention will still be held in Milwaukee, the Journal Sentinel reports, but dates and number of days are “in flux.”
Here’s Biden making his remark to Jimmy Fallon (starts at the 7:20 mark):
