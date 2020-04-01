Quantcast
‘Derelict’ Ron DeSantis roasted for delaying Florida shut down order until now: ‘People will die as a result’

Published

1 hour ago

on

Florida is the only state in the nation with 5000 or more coronavirus cases that does not have a stay at home order. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who refused to shut down the state’s beaches in an effort to grab spring break cash from college students, has been under growing pressure to issue the executive order.

He finally has – although it is far more limited than those in other states.

The stay at home order will be state-wide, and will go into effect Thursday at midnight, lasting for 30 days. It is focused on “individuals, and it is not telling non-essential businesses to shut down entirely. He says those businesses can still make deliveries or things of that nature, but people cannot congregate in the business itself,” WCTV reports.

DeSantis, who is closely tied to President Donald Trump, claimed he had not issued the order because Trump had not instructed him to do so.

“On Tuesday, DeSantis said at a news conference that he had no plans to issue a statewide order because the White House had not told him to do so,” The Washington Post reported.

Also Tuesday, President Donald Trump called DeSantis “a great governor who knows exactly what he’s doing.”

Florida is home to huge numbers of people, including seniors, who are at extreme risk of death from coronavirus.

Knowing the state’s electoral college votes could determine the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Trump has paid special attention to Florida and its new GOP governor. The Trump administration has ensured that Florida, unlike many blue states, has received all of its requested medical equipment and supplies, including PPE.

There are currently 7000 coronavirus cases in the Sunshine State, 900 people have been hospitalized, and 86 have died.

One attorney says his lawsuit against DeSantis to shut down the state did the trick:

On social media many are furious. DeSantis is being called “a flailing, derelict governor.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
