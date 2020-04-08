DeSantis shows up to coronavirus briefing wearing a single glove – then touches his face with his bare hand

During a press briefing this Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, and Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber to give an update on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus outbreak.

LIVE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and others are giving an update on the coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/SIqvL9uB69 — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) April 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout the briefing, some viewers were puzzled as to why DeSantis wore one sterile glove on his left hand, only to use the ungloved hand to periodically touch his face.