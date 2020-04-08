Quantcast
DeSantis shows up to coronavirus briefing wearing a single glove – then touches his face with his bare hand

Published

49 mins ago

on

During a press briefing this Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, and Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber to give an update on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus outbreak.

Throughout the briefing, some viewers were puzzled as to why DeSantis wore one sterile glove on his left hand, only to use the ungloved hand to periodically touch his face.


