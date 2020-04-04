Detroit doctor’s ventilator idea is getting global attention
DETROIT — A Detroit emergency physician’s 15-year-old idea — rigging one ventilator to assist two or more patients — is gaining global attention, as the novel coronavirus pandemic causes skyrocketing hospitalization rates and doctors face a critical shortage of the life-saving breathing machines.Dr. Charlene Irvin Babcock, an emergency physician at Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit, wrote a research paper with Dr. Greg Neyman in 2006, explaining that adaptations including T- or Y-shaped splitters on air flow tubes could allow a single ventilator to serve two people, four or even more.“It …
Trump administration says uninsured coronavirus patients will be covered
The tens of millions of Americans who lack health insurance will be covered by the government if they fall sick with the COVID-19 illness, the US health secretary said Friday.
Alex Azar told reporters that the CARES act, a coronavirus stimulus package passed by Congress, included $100 billion for health care providers who "will be forbidden from balance billing the uninsured for the cost of their care."
Instead, hospitals and health care professionals will be reimbursed at the rates for Medicare, a state insurance program for the elderly.
Azar added that people who have recently lost their jobs and thus their insurance would be eligible for a special enrollment period under health care exchanges created by the Affordable Care Act, passed under former president Barack Obama.
Psychology experts explain how to stop touching your face to minimize spread of coronavirus and other germs
Public health officials consistently promote hand-washing as a way for people to protect themselves from the COVID-19 coronavirus. However, this virus can live on metal and plastic for days, so simply adjusting your eyeglasses with unwashed hands may be enough to infect yourself. Thus, the Centers for Disease Control and Preventionand the World Health Organizationhave been telling people to stop touching their faces.We are experts in psychological science and public health. Brian Labusis an expert in communicable diseases who knows what people should do to avoid becoming infected. Stephen Benn... (more…)