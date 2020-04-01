‘Detroit is burning right now’: Michigan doctor paints frightening picture of COVID-19 in her city on CNN

A Michigan doctor on Wednesday painted a frightening picture of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on her home city of Detroit.

In an interview with CNN’s Jim Sciutto and Poppy Harlow, Dr. Teena Chopra said that Detroit’s medical system was getting overwhelmed at the moment.

“The resources are poor,” she said of her situation at the Detroit Medical Center. “36 percent of the population are below the poverty line. Lack of education, lack of access to clean water supply — I think all of these factors are social determinants and play a big role. that’s why we’re becoming the next epicenter with the trends we are seeing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sciutto then commented that her description of the situation was “alarming” and then quoted her as saying that “the Detroit medical center is burning now.” Chopra replied that the situation looks like it’s only going to get worse in the coming weeks.

“All the hospitals are overwhelmed,” she said. “And if we continue in this trend, you know, we may not peak in the next two to three weeks, and the hope is when we peak, our hospitalizations come down, the rate of hospitalizations come down. But that will only happen if we have the strongest mitigation strategies.”

Watch the video below.

'Detroit is burning right now': Michigan doctor paints frightening picture of COVID-19 in her state from Brad Reed on Vimeo.