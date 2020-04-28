Quantcast
Connect with us

Devastating analysis shows how Trump officials ‘engaged in a coverup’ of the COVID-19 pandemic

Published

2 hours ago

on

In late February, even as it became clear that the novel coronavirus was poised to rage like wildfire across the United States, President Donald Trump and his administration systematically tried to downplay the threat the disease posed to the American public.

In a devastating timeline compiled by New York University School of Law professor Ryan Goodman and NYU School of Law student Danielle Schulkin in the New York Times, it becomes clear that the president and his administration tried to cover up the threat of the virus, despite the fact that government agencies internally were sounding alarms about the dangers it posed to Americans’ well being.

ADVERTISEMENT

In their analysis, Goodman and Schulkin trace what was known about the disease’s spread in late February and contrast it with statements and actions that were being taken by the administration.

“At the time, senior officials knew the coronavirus was an extreme threat to Americans,” they write. “Thanks to information streaming in from U.S. intelligence agencies for months, officials reportedly believed that a “cataclysmic” disease could infect 100 million Americans and discussed lockdown plans. The warnings were given to Mr. Trump in his daily brief by the intelligence community; in calls from Alex Azar, the secretary of health; and in memos from his economic adviser Peter Navarro.”

However, these dire warnings were not at all communicated to the public — and the administration continued to falsely claim that the virus had been “contained.”

“That Wednesday, the president used the day’s news conference by the coronavirus task force, with Dr. Fauci alongside him, to lie to the public,” they write. “‘You have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero. That’s a pretty good job we’ve done,’ he told the American public. He and Mr. Azar would continue to make such assurances over the next two days — Mr. Azar in remarks before lawmakers and the president in statements from the White House and bellowed at political rallies.”

The analysis also doesn’t spare Fauci for trying to adhere to the administration’s preferred narrative in the face of the facts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dr. Fauci might now regret how he tried to thread the needle, but he also knew to expect the question and he repeated the party line,” they write. “In effect, for five days, the president along with some of his closest senior officials disseminated an egregiously false message to Americans. The messaging would continue well beyond those days until the stark images of refrigerated morgue trucks and spiked lines on colored graphs showed the escalating numbers of cases and dead.”

Read the whole analysis here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Conservative columnist lambasts Trump for his ‘narcissistic’ whining about COVID-19 deaths after trying to ignore the pandemic

Published

2 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

As Americans look back on the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak, one question remains unanswered: why did President Donald Trump spend most of February downplaying the virus.

Writing for the Washington Post on Tuesday, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin quoted Trump's latest press conference epiphany.

“There has been so much unnecessary death in this country," Trump told the world from the Rose Garden on Monday. "It could have been stopped and it could have been stopped short, but somebody a long time ago, it seems, decided not to do it that way. And the whole world is suffering because of it.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘A blue tsunami is likely’: Elections expert gives GOP a dire 2020 forecast

Published

16 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

Political scientist Rachel Bitecofer, a professor at Christopher Newport University, has penned a dire 2020 election forecast for the Republican Party.

The Niskanen Center, which published Bitecofer's analysis, summarizes her projection as "a blue tsunami" being the "likely outcome" of the 2020 elections.

Bitecofer argues that Democrats this cycle are more likely to benefit from "negative partisanship" that is defined by one political faction's fear and dislike for the political party that holds the White House.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ex-Republican nails GOP’s hypocrisy as Trump blows off oversight of stimulus funds: They called Obama an ‘emperor’

Published

35 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

During a segment on MSNBC this Tuesday, host Stephanie Ruhle brought up the subject of oversight of the rollout of small business loans during the coronavirus pandemic. According to panel guest Bharat Ramamurti the main question is "will that money help working families in America, or is it primarily going to go to help executives and shareholders?"

Ramamurti was appointed to a five-member Congressional Oversight Commission to monitor the $2 trillion coronavirus relief fund. Also on the panel was Kurt Bardella, a former Republican and former spokesperson for the House Oversight Committee. According to Bardella, "not ever complying with oversight" has been a pattern from the Trump administration.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image