Quantcast
Connect with us

Devastating internal government docs project hundreds of thousands will die if pandemic lockdown lifted

Published

9 mins ago

on

Internal government documents obtained by the Center for Public Integrity show that officials are projecting that hundreds of thousands of Americans will die if state governments across the United States lift pandemic lockdown restrictions.

“Federal health officials estimated in early April that more than 300,000 Americans could die from COVID-19 if all social distancing measures are abandoned, and later estimates pushed the possible death toll even higher,” reporter Liz Essley Whyte writes on the Center for Public Integrity’s website. “In the documents, the ‘best guess’ for how things will play out without further mitigation says that coronavirus cases and deaths would double about every five and a half days.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As horrific as this sounds, experts who spoke with Whyte actually said they were underestimating the death toll of lifting lockdown restrictions.

“Their model’s way too optimistic,” said Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute. “They’re getting their analysis wrong.”

States such as Georgia and Florida have already started making moves to reopen their economies despite the fact that they’re still seeing their daily case numbers increase.

The internal documents suggest Florida has the most to lose by ending its lockdown early, as it’s projected to see an additional 23,000 deaths if social distancing restrictions are rescinded.

Read more about the documents at this link.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Devastating internal government docs project hundreds of thousands will die if pandemic lockdown lifted

Published

8 mins ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

Internal government documents obtained by the Center for Public Integrity show that officials are projecting that hundreds of thousands of Americans will die if state governments across the United States lift pandemic lockdown restrictions.

"Federal health officials estimated in early April that more than 300,000 Americans could die from COVID-19 if all social distancing measures are abandoned, and later estimates pushed the possible death toll even higher," reporter Liz Essley Whyte writes on the Center for Public Integrity's website. "In the documents, the 'best guess' for how things will play out without further mitigation says that coronavirus cases and deaths would double about every five and a half days."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump supporter explains lockdown protest: Other people are dying but God will ‘take care of us’

Published

12 mins ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

The folks over at Unicorn Riot traveled to Minnesota to interview protesters taking part in the "Liberate Minnesota" rally this past weekend, which was organized to protest the state's stay-at-home orders.

In a video posted to their YouTube page, Unicorn Riot talked to a group of Trump-supporting protesters who said that while they do believe the coronavirus pandemic is real and people are dying, it's time for people to start going back to work.

"We still have a right, I think, to work," one woman in the video says.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump White House sidelining Surgeon General following his comments on the threat that COVID-19 poses for communities of color: report

Published

32 mins ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who is African-American, has recently spoken out about racial health disparities and the threat that people of color face in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic. And now, Politico’s Dan Diamond reports, Adam is being sidelined by the Trump Administration.

Diamond observes, “The Trump Administration took Surgeon General Jerome Adams off television last week after his controversial remarks on COVID-19’s threat to minorities, silencing the White House’s loudest voice on racial disparities even as concerns mount about risks to communities of color. Adams made just one TV appearance last week, a steep decline from the ten-plus TV appearances he made the prior week on programs like ABC’s ‘Good Morning America,’ CBS’ ‘This Morning’ and NBC’s ‘Today Show.’”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image