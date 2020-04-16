Quantcast
Devin Nunes wants an apology: ‘It, in fact, was the Democratic Party colluding with Russians’

Published

1 min ago

on

Devin Nunes appears on Fox News (screen grab)

One of President Donald Trump’s biggest supporters in Congress took to Fox News on Thursday night to attack China.

Trump supporters have been attempting to deflect blame from Trump for why America leads the world in COVID-19 deaths by scapegoating China.

During an interview with Laura Ingraham, Nunes complained that, “to this day, none of the media have actually apologized” for reporting Trump’s Russia scandals that were the focus of the Mueller report and the president’s impeachment.

He argued that, “now it’s pretty clear that — which I’ve been saying this for three-and-a-half-years — it wasn’t the Trump administration that was attempting to collude with Russians, it, in fact, was the Democratic Party colluding with Russians.”


Michael Cohen will be released early from prison as COVID-19 precaution: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

On Thursday, CNN reported that the Federal Bureau of Prisons plans to release President Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen from prison early, as part of efforts to reduce the inmate population and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Cohen is serving a three-year sentence at the federal prison camp in Otisville, NY, where 14 inmates and seven staff members at the complex have tested positive for the virus," reported Kara Scannell. "Cohen was scheduled for release in November 2021, but he will be allowed to serve the remainder of his sentence from home confinement, the people said. He will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine at the prison camp before he is released."

Maddow breaks down how Boris Johnson and Trump are failing on coronavirus — and offers a solution

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

MSNBC anchor broke down the latest numbers of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Outbreaks in the world are number five, Germany. Number four, France. Number three is Italy. Number two is Spain, and number one, of course, is the United States," Maddow reported.

"But our epidemic is so huge, at this point, our epidemic is larger than all the other top five countries combined. The United States as of tonight stands at 667,000 known cases of coronavirus, more than 32,000 of our fellow Americans have now died from coronavirus," she noted.

She also reported on the COVID-19 virus in the United Kingdom.

CNN vice president blasts Trump’s 2020 campaign as ‘truly pathetic’ for misleading voters on Twitter

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign was called out on Thursday for how they edited a video shared on Twitter.

The sixteen-second clip of CNN featured Dr. Sanjay Gutpa and Anderson Copper discussing coronavirus.

Matt Dornic, CNN's vice president for communications and digital partnerships, fact-checked the video.

"This video was selectively edited to misrepresent an entire conversation about the severity of coronavirus," Dornic said. "The remark you’ve pulled out of context was actually to encourage viewers to get a flu shot."

