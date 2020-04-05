Devin Nunes warns of ‘zombie apocalypse’ from homeless people: ‘We let our criminals out’

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) suggested on Sunday that homeless people are the “zombie apocalypse” even though they have not seen large numbers of infections during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The situation out here in California with the homeless population is quite dire and that was before the coronavirus,” Nunes explained to Fox News. “It’s almost like zombie apocalypse. You’ve seen the pictures.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve got several thousand just in my district,” he continued. “It’s largely due because we let our criminals out. We pass laws that let multiple convicted drug abusers out. Now unfortunately, a lot of these people — I call it zombie apocalypse because a lot of these people have done drugs for a long period of time. You know, they’re just not well.”

According to Nunes, “one of the advantages” of the homeless population is that they live outside where it’s more difficult to become infected by COVID-19.

“One of the positive things in all this is if you’re outside in the outdoors, you’re social distancing, we haven’t seen it run through homeless population,” he explained. “At least, that we know of yet.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.