DiCaprio and De Niro offering a walk-in role in their upcoming film to one lucky donor in virus charity drive
Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro have rallied fellow Hollywood A-listers in a new coronavirus fundraising campaign by offering a walk-in role in their upcoming film to one lucky donor.
The actors are set to star in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” one of next year’s most hotly anticipated movies, which is directed by Martin Scorsese and tells the true story of Native American killings in 1920s Oklahoma.
“If you ever wondered what it was like to be able to work with the great Martin Scorsese, this is your chance,” said DiCaprio in an Instagram video Wednesday.
The randomly selected winner will also have lunch with the stars and director, and attend the premiere.
The initiative is part of the #AllInChallenge launched Tuesday, which sees celebrities including movie and sport stars auction or donate a “once-in-a-lifetime fan experience,” and challenge others to do the same.
Opportunities to have Justin Bieber fly to your house for a private show, watch a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game ringside with Magic Johnson, or play golf with Rob Lowe have collectively raised $4 million so far.
Organizers hope to raise $100 million.
All proceeds go to charities providing food relief to those in need during the lockdown, including Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund — launched this month by DiCaprio and Laurene Jobs, the widow of Steve Jobs.
In his video DiCaprio challenged Ellen DeGeneres, who within hours responded by offering a chance to co-host her chat show, and Matthew McConaughey, who invited a donor to join him in his private box to watch an American Football game in Texas.
The campaign is the latest in a series of high-profile celebrity initiatives over the deadly coronavirus pandemic, from singer Rihanna’s multi-million-dollar donations to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s new $1 billion relief fund.
Some have picked subjects closer to their heart — “Seinfeld” co-creator Larry David started a $150,000 GoFundMe campaign to support out-of-work golf caddies at his highly exclusive Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.
© 2020 AFP
COVID-19
Covid-19: France reports 1438 deaths in 24 hours, sharp increase due to unreported deaths from Easter
Over 17,000 people have now died in France from COVID-19, a top health official said on Wednesday, but the the total number currently hospitalised has fallen for the first time since the epidemic began.
A total of 17,167 people are now confirmed to have died in France in hospitals and nursing homes, Jerome Salomon told reporters, compared with a total toll of 15,729 the day earlier.
But Salomon said the difference did not represent a daily toll due to the delayed collation of data from the Easter weekend.
In better news, he said there were currently 513 fewer coronavirus patients in hospital since the day before. "It remains very high but... the total shows for the first time a fall thanks to people who have been discharged."
Breaking Banner
Steven Mnuchin’s talks with Dems over next coronavirus relief package has GOP nervous: report
According to a report from POLITICO, Republicans are getting a little uncomfortable with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's discussions with Democrats on how to break an impasse over the next coronavirus relief package.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi “has a lot of whole other demands. I know that Secretary Mnuchin is negotiating with her. And that’s all well and good,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said in an interview this Wednesday. “It’s still got to pass the Senate. And I think there are a lot of Republicans that are going to have a lot of questions of whatever the secretary and the speaker agree to. Just because they agreed to it, it’s not a done deal.”
Breaking Banner
In a fit of childish desperation, Trump forces his signature onto stimulus checks and blames WHO for pandemic
The most remarkable thing about Donald Trump is that he is a man with no redeeming qualities whatsoever. Most people, even the most evil, have a thing or two you can say about them: Harvey Weinstein had a discerning eye for movies. O.J. Simpson was a tremendous athlete. Nazi sympathizers Charles Lindbergh and Henry Ford were successful pioneers in their fields. But Trump has been a failure in every way — as a businessman and as a human being.