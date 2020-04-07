‘Did coronavirus write this?’ Trump’s tweet urging Wisconsin to vote during pandemic draws horrified reaction

President Donald Trump is encouraging residents of Wisconsin to go vote in Tuesday’s primary election, despite the fact that doing so potentially puts them at far greater risk in contracting COVID-19.

“Wisconsin, get out and vote NOW for Justice Daniel Kelly,” Trump wrote. “Protect your 2nd Amendment!”

Trump’s insistence on Wisconsin residents voting despite the pandemic came after Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’s attempt to postpone the election until June was overturned by the Republican-controlled State Supreme Court.

Reports out of Wisconsin have been grim, as major cities such as Milwaukee face massive voter lines after seeing their total number of open polling places cut to just five due to polling workers calling out sick.

Because of all this, Trump’s push to get voters to the polls during a mass pandemic got thoroughly shredded by many Twitter users. Check out some reactions below.

Sending republicans to get infected to own the libs. — Star Stuff (@BernieBroStar) April 7, 2020

Did… did coronavirus write this? https://t.co/bEknCSSuTz — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 7, 2020

Now for Trump to ask people to get out to vote in the middle of a pandemic where crowds of voters can infect each other at the voting booth is heartless. Trump should be finding ways for people to safely vote by mail but instead is relishing in the Supreme Court’s evil decision. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) April 7, 2020

Wisconsin, you got played by the Republican Party. They are putting your lives in jeopardy on #WorldHealthDay . Even Incompetent Trump does not value your lives calling for you to "get out and vote NOW"! #WisconsinPrimary #WisconsinPandemicVoting https://t.co/hUP0dwQvtt — Trump Interpreter (@trumpinterprtr) April 7, 2020

Trump encourages people in #WisconsinPrimary to leave their homes to vote. This is despite warnings from health officials that this will put public health at risk from coronavirus. Wisconsin's governor tried to postpone voting to June but their supreme court blocked it https://t.co/k5KQ7VLux4 — Ryan Chatterjee (@RyanChatterjee) April 7, 2020

Trump really wants people to get the virus. It is the strangest thing I’ve ever seen. — Darryl Silver (@silveraa) April 7, 2020

Yes, Wisconsin, get out and stand in line to vote in the midst of a pandemic because the 'president' cares more about voter suppression than your lives.https://t.co/aixnjNBpGP — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) April 7, 2020

Get out there and Die for your leader! — d_mcc (@d_mccarthy37) April 7, 2020

So, Trump is urging people to get out and be around large groups of people to vote during a pandemic!? 🤔 — Samir (@PackersFavreFan) April 7, 2020

It is unhealthy to make people choose between democracy and their personal health. — Steward Beckham (@iTweetyNerd) April 7, 2020

Oh they are.. at one of the 5!! remaining polling places out of 180. Disgusting. https://t.co/5KwHdPyzVI — CountryOverConman (@TrumpNewsPolls) April 7, 2020