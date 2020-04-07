Quantcast
‘Did coronavirus write this?’ Trump’s tweet urging Wisconsin to vote during pandemic draws horrified reaction

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump is encouraging residents of Wisconsin to go vote in Tuesday’s primary election, despite the fact that doing so potentially puts them at far greater risk in contracting COVID-19.

“Wisconsin, get out and vote NOW for Justice Daniel Kelly,” Trump wrote. “Protect your 2nd Amendment!”

Trump’s insistence on Wisconsin residents voting despite the pandemic came after Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’s attempt to postpone the election until June was overturned by the Republican-controlled State Supreme Court.

Reports out of Wisconsin have been grim, as major cities such as Milwaukee face massive voter lines after seeing their total number of open polling places cut to just five due to polling workers calling out sick.

Because of all this, Trump’s push to get voters to the polls during a mass pandemic got thoroughly shredded by many Twitter users. Check out some reactions below.

Continue Reading
Breaking Banner

Wisconsin faces dilemma from infected voter: ‘I have coronavirus’ and I want to vote

Published

4 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

A Wisconsin campaign this week said that it was scrambling to help a voter cast their ballot after being infected with the novel coronavirus.

Sachin Chheda, a member of Judge Jill Karofsky's campaign, revealed that a voter had contacted them about completing an absentee ballot. The voter, who is suffering from COVID-19, told the Karofsky campaign that they needed a witness to complete the ballot as required by Wisconsin law.

Chheda said that the campaign was struggling to find someone who has already recovered from COVID-19 so that they can safely witness the voter's signature.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s new spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany has a history of melting down on live TV — here are her 5 most unhinged moments

Published

7 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

On Tuesday the White House announced that press secretary Stephanie Grisham was being shifted back to the East Wing where she will once work for first Lady Melania Trump after having never held a press conference during her tenure. To take Grisham's place, Donald Trump has selected Kayleigh McEnany who has an extensive history of appearances on the cable networks -- many of them spiraling into contentious exchanges with hosts and fellow guests alike.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Conservative columnist takes down Peter Navarro: Why didn’t he go public with his coronavirus warnings?

Published

23 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

Peter Navarro tried to warn the Trump administration that the coronavirus could bring death and devastation, but one conservative writer says he didn't try hard enough.

The White House trade adviser issued two internal memos in January and February predicting the COVID-19 outbreak could kill half a million Americans and wreck the economy, but conservative Matt Lewis wrote for The Daily Beast that Navarro should have gone public.

"Unlike with his support of hydroxychloroquine (a position that puts him in Trump’s good graces), Navarro did not immediately take to the airwaves of CNN to aggressively make the case for taking the coronavirus seriously," Lewis writes.

Continue Reading
 
 
