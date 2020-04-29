Disney Cruise Line cancels all sailings until at least late June
ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney Cruise Line became the latest to delay its sailings into June because of the coronavirus pandemic.An update to the cruise line’s website said Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy, which sail out of Port Canaveral, have canceled cruises that depart through June 18.Disney Magic, which was scheduled to go to Europe for the summer, had all sailings canceled until mid-July while Disney Wonder, which was slated to be in Alaska, won’t sail until Canada opens its ports up after July 1.The next scheduled cruise for Disney Fantasy is now June 20, Disney Dream is now June 21, Disney Won…
Commentary
#TyphoidMary – now a hashtag – was a maligned immigrant who got a bum rap
The country’s most notable healthy carrier of a deadly disease, Mary Mallon, is back – not in person, but as a hashtag: #TyphoidMary.
In the current pandemic, people may unknowingly harbor and spread the coronavirus before they feel sick, largely because it has an incubation period of between two and 14 days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says that one in four people could be asymptomatic carriers, never showing symptoms even as they infect others.
Breaking Banner
How the Trump administration accidentally insured over 200,000 through Obamacare
With an eye on replacing the Affordable Care Act, the Trump administration took one particularly critical action in October 2017. It discontinued cost-sharing reduction subsidy payments to health insurers participating in the ACA marketplaces.
But the response to those cuts was likely not what President Trump expected. State insurance commissioners and insurers used them to make marketplace health plans more affordable.
Premium decreases were large – so large that 4.2 million potential enrollees had the option to purchase a marketplace plan for free in 2019.
Breaking Banner
Mitch McConnell suggests Americans are more ‘interested’ in hearing medical professionals talk than Trump
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walked back his threat to let states that request federal assistance go bankrupt rather than extend additional aid, which would require further deficit spending.
"I'm open to additional assistance," he told Politico. "It's not just going to be a check, though. You get my point?"
McConnell also suggested to Fox News Radio host Guy Benson that President Donald Trump should cut back on the time he spends speaking at White House coronavirus briefings, saying most Americans would rather hear information about the pandemic from medical professionals.