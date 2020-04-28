‘Disobey!’ ReopenNC leader arrested during protest at North Carolina governor’s mansion
Ashley Smith, the leader of a movement to “reopen” North Carolina, was reportedly arrested on Tuesday after she disobeyed police orders.
The incident happened during a protest at the governor’s mansion in Raleigh. Smith was seen being handcuffed and taken into custody after she apparently disobeyed orders not to protest on the sidewalk.
Watch the video and read some of the reports below.
— Ashad Hajela (@ashad_hajela) April 28, 2020
BREAKING: Two people arrested during clashes with @NCStCapitolPD about walking on sidewalk outside @NC_Governor’s mansion. #wral pic.twitter.com/HdzWS93CQO
— WRALJoe Fisher (@JoeFisherTV) April 28, 2020
#ReopenNC co-founder Ashley Smith speaks. Says N.C. met the directive and flattened the curve. “We’ve done it so well we’ve flattened our entire economy” pic.twitter.com/QRtaciRy1Z
— Garrett Bergquist (@GarrettBNews) April 28, 2020
A pickup truck is park in front of the NC legislative building. #ReopenNC leader Ashley Smith screams “We want to live.” She screams for healthcare workers who came to counter protest to go home, but says “we fight for their right to be here too.” “Freedom,” they scream. pic.twitter.com/eJgBhz6l3W
— Ashad Hajela (@ashad_hajela) April 28, 2020
#ReopenNC co-founder Ashley Smith again speaking to the crowd. Tells them to disobey the #StayAtHome order, re-open businesses, go to church and engage in nonessential travel .@SpecNewsRDU
— Garrett Bergquist (@GarrettBNews) April 28, 2020
“Disobey, open your business, go for unnecessary travel,” #ReopenNC leader Ashley Smith says. “May 1st, we rise.”
— Ashad Hajela (@ashad_hajela) April 28, 2020
Reopen NC’s co-founder and anti-vaxxer Ashley Smith goes on a rant about whether Gov. Cooper is “flying the American flag.”
Smith’s husband calls Cooper a “communist” and says he’s “not American.”#ncpol #ncga #ReopenNC pic.twitter.com/HrFNIsMxxU
— Cody (@Yedois) April 28, 2020
