'Disobey!' ReopenNC leader arrested during protest at North Carolina governor's mansion

Published

2 hours ago

on

Ashley Smith, the leader of a movement to “reopen” North Carolina, was reportedly arrested on Tuesday after she disobeyed police orders.

The incident happened during a protest at the governor’s mansion in Raleigh. Smith was seen being handcuffed and taken into custody after she apparently disobeyed orders not to protest on the sidewalk.

Watch the video and read some of the reports below.

Activism

