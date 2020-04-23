Quantcast
Connect with us

Disturbing links between denialism about climate change and COVID-19 detailed in new report

Published

56 mins ago

on

Long before some people on the far right were downplaying the dangers of coronavirus, they were promoting climate change denial. And according to the environmentalist website DeSmog, those who have been wrong about coronavirus this year also have a history of denying the dangers of climate change.

In a recent report, DeSmog explained, “People like Steve Milloy and Patrick Michaels and organizations like the Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI), the Heartland and Manhattan Institutes gained influence in the early heyday of climate science denial when the fossil fuel industry made a broad and concerted effort to mislead the public about global warming.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re now seeing many of the same people and organizations utilize the tactics they honed in the 1990s to foment doubt about the deadly coronavirus pandemic,” it added. “Many of the organizations now spreading misinformation received funding from fossil fuel companies and/or trade groups for years or even decades, as DeSmog and others have previously documented (e.g. Reason FoundationIndependent InstituteTexas Public Policy Foundation, etc.)”

It notes that conspiracy theorists are among those who have been downplaying the dangers of COVID-19 or using the pandemic to promote bogus products.

According to the report, “Some climate deniers have pushed outright conspiracy theories on COVID-19: claiming, as Piers Corbyn did, that the pandemic is a ‘world population cull’ backed by Bill Gates and George Soros; alleging, as a former member of British Parliament did, that COVID-19 is just a ‘big hoax’ — or, like Alex Jones, seeking to profit directly off of COVID-19 through false marketing, according to the Food and Drug Administration and the New York Attorney General (Letitia James), both of which have warned Jones to desist from marketing a toothpaste he claimed ‘kills the whole SARS-corona family at point-blank range.’”

The report, however, also points out that while some climate change deniers acknowledge that COVID-19 is a major threat, they are disingenuously using it to bash environmentalists.

“Some climate science deniers conflate the impacts of slashing carbon emissions through a managed transition to renewable energy and electric vehicles with the slashed emissions that resulted from the dramatic drop in travel caused by shelter-in-place orders — two very different ways to arrive at a similar point,” the executive summary explains. “Brendan O’Neill, editor of Koch-funded website Spiked, argued that ‘this pandemic has shown us what life would be like if environmentalists got their way.’ In a column titled ‘COVID-19: A Glimpse of the Dystopia Greens Want Us to Live In,’ O’Neill claimed government responses to the virus represent a ‘warped dystopia’ that environmentalists like George Monbiot have been calling for.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump blames CNN for spreading ‘fake report’ of Kim Jong Un’s illness — and demands they not ask questions

Published

1 min ago

on

April 23, 2020

By

At Thursday's coronavirus press briefing, a reporter asked President Donald Trump about recent reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was gravely ill.

The president replied that he thinks it is a "fake report" engineered by CNN using "old documents" — even though, in reality, CNN had only been relying on a source relaying intelligence from the president's own agencies.

He added that he "hopes" the report is in fact fake, because he has a "great relationship" with Kim Jong Un.

As a CNN reporter attempted to follow up with another question, the president shut them down, saying he didn't want to talk to their network.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump explains why he ignores advice from economists: ‘They have no idea’

Published

11 mins ago

on

April 23, 2020

By

At Thursday's coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked what his economists are saying about how quickly normal business activity can resume in the event that the pandemic subsides in warmer months.

Trump's response was to say that he doesn't listen to his economists in the first place — and that he believes he knows at least as much about the matter as they do.

"I know a lot about economists and the answer is they have no idea," said Trump. "I think I have as good of an idea as anybody."

Watch below:

TRUMP: "I know a lot about economists and the answer is they have no idea. I think I have as good of an idea as anybody." pic.twitter.com/tntck0ZMcI

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Internet confused by Trump’s latest suggestion to put UV light in people’s bodies

Published

18 mins ago

on

April 23, 2020

By

At Thursday's White House coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump said that his administration was looking into the possibility of putting ultraviolet light and disinfectant inside people's bodies in order to "shorten" the life of the coronavirus.

Commenters on social media were deeply confused by this suggestion.

"I don't know if it's ultraviolet or just very powerful light". I love it when he pretends he knows what's going on. #PressBriefing #TrumpIsALaughingStock pic.twitter.com/mkgwHNLNlY

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image