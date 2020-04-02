Quantcast
Doctor warns Fox News viewers of ventilator ‘rationing’ under Trump’s coronavirus leadership

Published

2 hours ago

on

During an appearance on Fox News this Thursday, Dr. Douglas White was asked by host Ed Henry about stories concerning hospitals “rationing care” for patients, or choosing who to give care to based on the patient’s likelihood to survive.

“This scares a lot of people, the idea of rationing care, that somebody who’s healthier is going to get the ventilator, and someone who’s less healthy might not,” Henry said.

According to White, “the only thing worse than having an approach to allocating ventilators is not having an approach, because that will lead to many more lives being lost.”

“So when there is a public health emergency like what we’re faced with, the ethical goal is to save as many lives as possible,” White said. “And typically that means that not everyone can get the treatment they normally would under usual circumstances.”

Watch:


