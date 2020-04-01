Doctor’s firing in coronavirus crisis shows a failure of corporate medicine
The strain of the coronavirus pandemic should have the entire health care system focused intently on quality and safety. Yet the dismissal of Bellingham, Wash., doctor Ming Lin shows how misguided business practices can hold back medical providers in a time of crisis.Lin practiced at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center, where he was an emergency room doctor, for 17 years. As the coronavirus crisis mounted, he took to social media to publicize conditions at the hospital he found appalling — a lack of separation of suspected COVID-19 cases from other patients and a dearth of testing for the vi…
