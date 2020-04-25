Does sunlight rapidly destroy the coronavirus?
Does sunlight rapidly destroy the coronavirus? A White House presentation on a mysterious government study says so — but some scientists have called for caution as we await more evidence.
An official from the Department of Homeland Security made the eye-catching announcement during President Donald Trump’s daily pandemic briefing Thursday, showing a dramatic reduction in the virus’ viability under the sun’s rays.
But the fact there are no further details about how the study was conducted has left some experts scratching their heads.
“It looks like someone did a test somewhere,” Benjamin Neuman, chair of biological sciences at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, told AFP.
“It would be good to know how the test was done.”
William Bryan, the official who summarized the findings, told reporters that an experiment was carried out at the National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center in Maryland.
On a stainless steel surface in sunlight, the virus shrinks to half its amount in a matter of just two minutes in 70 to 75 degrees Fahrenheit (21 to 24 degrees Celsius) heat and 80 percent humidity, compared to six hours in the dark.
When the virus was suspended in the air, its half-life in sunlight was just a minute and a half when the temperature was 70 to 75 degrees with 20 percent humidity, as opposed to one hour in the dark.
Beyond the headline results, there are so far few details, making it impossible for experts to independently validate the findings.
“As a scientist, I’d of course like to see an actual study and the actual numbers,” viral epidemiologist Chris von Csefalvay told AFP.
– The ABCs of sunshine –
We do know that the solar radiation contained in ultraviolet light — an invisible, energetic part of the electromagnetic spectrum — can be very effective at dealing with certain pathogens.
That is why, for example, the World Health Organization recommends that people in developing countries can place tap water in plastic bottles and leave them under the sun for five hours in order to make it drinkable.
But not all microbes respond in the same way.
Sunlight in fact contains different types of ultraviolet radiation, which are classed by their wavelength.
Broadly speaking, these can be categorized into UVA, which causes the skin to tan and age; UVB, which is a bit more harmful in high doses and can cause burning and cancer, and UVC, which is the most dangerous.
Most of the sunlight that penetrates our atmosphere is UVA while UVC is completely filtered out.
That is good news for us: UVC has small, high energy waves that are particularly adept at warping genetic material, whether in animal cells or in viruses.
A 2004 study on SARS — a close genetic relative of the new coronavirus — found that UVA light “had no effect on viability, regardless of duration of exposure.”
UVC light — which is commonly used to sterilize labs, hospitals and now even buses in China — completely inactivated the virus within 15 minutes.
– Moot point? –
It is entirely possible that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is more vulnerable to regular sunlight than its older cousin, and not just UVC.
The problem is the DHS has bypassed scientific norms by not making its data available — even in its preliminary, non peer-reviewed form, which is how most major research during this pandemic has first made its way into the public domain.
“It would be really important for understanding this study to know how it was conducted, and I am quite hopeful that the actual paper, or at least a pre-print, will be shared soon,” said von Csefalvay.
“I know for a fact that the scientific community is eager to review their findings.”
But even if all the findings are airtight, solar disinfection is probably going to have a limited impact.
After all, people are less likely to be infected outdoors than indoors, unless they are directly coughed or sneezed upon — in which case UV rays won’t have time to inactivate the viral droplets before they hit their target.
On the other hand, UVB can help boost the immune system by causing the body to produce more Vitamin D.
All of this points to the need for more research. But one thing is clear: President Trump’s suggestion that UV could be used to treat patients already infected with the virus isn’t grounded in fact.
“There is no way currently that UV could be used to irradiate inside the body that would do any good,” Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia said.
COVID-19
Does sunlight rapidly destroy the coronavirus?
Does sunlight rapidly destroy the coronavirus? A White House presentation on a mysterious government study says so -- but some scientists have called for caution as we await more evidence.
An official from the Department of Homeland Security made the eye-catching announcement during President Donald Trump's daily pandemic briefing Thursday, showing a dramatic reduction in the virus' viability under the sun's rays.
But the fact there are no further details about how the study was conducted has left some experts scratching their heads.
Breaking Banner
‘Exasperated’ Trump aides scrambling to repair damage from president’s press conferences: report
According to a report from Politico, "exasperated" White House allies and aides are trying to reel President Donald Trump back in after his daily press conferences on the COVID-19 health crisis did what appears to be irreparable damage to re-election hopes.
As the report puts it, the president may have over-exposed himself during his combative dealings with the press and turned off some voters they were hoping to keep as the November election looms.
"Donald Trump’s top aides are fiercely debating a question their boss rarely confronted during his decades of jousting with tabloid newspapers, starring on reality TV shows and running a media-soaked presidential campaign: whether there’s such a thing as too much Donald Trump." Politico's Gabby Orr and Nancy Cook wrote. "A series of missteps during Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic is triggering fears among some advisers that the president is damaging his reelection prospects with his communications during the crisis."
Breaking Banner
Trump urged his health advisers to promote a optimistic coronavirus model with ‘woefully incomplete’ data: report
On Saturday, Politico reported that a key reason the Trump administration has been slow to act on the coronavirus pandemic is that the president latched onto a specific model of the virus' spread that made overly optimistic projections.
"As coronavirus cases climbed daily by the thousands and the nation entered its second month of an economic standstill, President Donald Trump latched onto a sign of hope: A pandemic model closely followed by political leaders and public health specialists projected the virus would kill as few as 60,000 Americans, a figure far below what officials previously feared," reported Adam Cancryn. "The new April forecast signaled the worst would soon be over, with some states effectively ending their bout with coronavirus as early as the end of the month. According to the model’s bell-shaped curves, hospitalizations and deaths nationwide were set to drop off nearly as quickly as they rose."