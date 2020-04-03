Does wearing a mask in public help slow the spread of COVID-19? Signs point to yes.
CHICAGO — For weeks, officials from the White House to Chicago’s City Hall told people that wearing a face mask in public isn’t necessary as the novel coronavirus spread — and that it could even cause more harm than good.But other countries took a different route, especially some Asian nations — including South Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore — where mask wearing became common practice. In Europe, the Czech Republic went so far as to require that people wear masks when they venture from their homes. Public health officials in those nations contend that widespread mask use limited the scope of t…
Breaking Banner
Wisconsin governor tries to force GOP to delay election as pandemic rages
On Friday, Politico reported that Gov. Tony Evers (D-WI) is calling an emergency special session of the Wisconsin General Assembly, where he will pressure GOP officials to delay the state's election date to May 26, switch to all-mail voting, and send ballots to every registered voter who has not requested one.
This effort, intended to protect voters from coronavirus, comes after a federal judge in Wisconsin denied the request of voting rights activists to push back the date of the primary — but extended the request deadline for absentee ballots, loosened requirements to obtain one, and ordered the state to accept ballots postmarked before Election Day.
Breaking Banner
Here’s how GOP attacks on Obama left the national emergency medical stockpile unprepared for coronavirus
Dire shortages of vital medical equipment in the Strategic National Stockpile that are now hampering the coronavirus response trace back to the budget wars of the Obama years, when congressional Republicans elected on the Tea Party wave forced the White House to accept sweeping cuts to federal spending.
Among the victims of those partisan fights was the effort to keep adequate supplies of masks, ventilators, pharmaceuticals and other medical equipment on hand to respond to a public health crisis. Lawmakers in both parties raised the specter of shortchanging future disaster response even as they voted to approve the cuts.
COVID-19
Weeks ago he said ‘like a miracle—it will disappear’ but now to be near Trump you have to take a COVID-19 test
It was just five weeks ago President Donald Trump insisted coronavirus is "going to disappear. One day it’s like a miracle—it will disappear."
Starting today, almost anyone who will be in the same room with President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence will first have to be tested for coronavirus infection.
"Rapid COVID-19 tests are now being done on everyone who wants to be in room with Trump, starting today," reports Jennifer Jacobs, the Senior White House reporter for Bloomberg News.