Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Doesn’t seem Christian-like’: Bystander baffled after stumbling upon church protest against coronavirus restrictions

Published

17 mins ago

on

This Monday, a throng of Life Tabernacle Church members gathered across the street from the Louisiana Governor’s Mansion to protest the arrest of the church’s pastor, Tony Spell, WKRG reports.

Spell was sentenced to house arrest after failing to agree to bond conditions after he was arrested for ignoring his state’s stay-at-home orders. He was also previously arrested on charges of alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spell didn’t attend Monday’s protest, but his father, Rev. Timothy Spell, spoke on his behalf.

“I am proud of my son Pastor Tony Spell, the most popular Pastor in America right now. You know why? He dared to stand,” he said.

WKRG spoke to a bystander who “couldn’t believe what he saw.”

“It doesn’t seem at all Christian-like,” he said, “to put people’s lives at risk.”

Watch a report on the story below from WKRG:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Republicans stealing elections: The upcoming Wisconsin voter purge and how the GOP turned the state into Wississippi

Published

3 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Wisconsin is certain to be one of the most important states in the 2020 presidential election.

Throughout the ’90s and ’00s, Wisconsin was a purple state. More often than not, voters in minority-majority Milwaukee, deep blue Madison, and progressive pockets throughout the state gave Democrats an edge over Republicans who clustered in small towns, rural areas, and white-flight suburbs.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Doesn’t seem Christian-like’: Bystander baffled after stumbling upon church protest against coronavirus restrictions

Published

16 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

This Monday, a throng of Life Tabernacle Church members gathered across the street from the Louisiana Governor’s Mansion to protest the arrest of the church's pastor, Tony Spell, WKRG reports.

Spell was sentenced to house arrest after failing to agree to bond conditions after he was arrested for ignoring his state's stay-at-home orders. He was also previously arrested on charges of alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Texas attorney general Ken Paxton intervenes in out-of-state coronavirus dispute to help out his wealthy pals

Published

45 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

The Texas attorney general helped a donor and college classmate fight a local coronavirus ban in Colorado.

Republican attorney general Ken Paxton intervened in the legal battle against Gunnison County, where local officials had banned outsiders from entering during the coronavirus pandemic, keeping campaign donor and longtime friend Robert McCarter away from his $4 million lakeside home, reported the Associated Press.

McCarter and his neighbors -- also Paxton campaign donors -- had been fighting the order for five days before their state's top law enforcement official wrote a letter to Gunnison County officials, which three hours later granted the waiver those wealthy donors been seeking for their vacation homes.

Continue Reading
 
 