DOJ asks Supreme Court to block ruling requiring Mueller Report’s secret grand jury testimony be handed over to House

Attorney General Bill Barr’s Dept. of Justice will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to block a lower court’s mandate that require it to hand over the secret grand jury testimony that was redacted from the Mueller Report. On Friday the DOJ filed a request with the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit asking it to stay its March 10 ruling pending DOJ’s request for the Supreme Court to review the case.

The March 10 ruling was a major victory for the House of Representatives’s investigations into President Donald Trump.

The DC Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the House Judiciary Committee “has established a particularized need for the redacted grand jury materials it seeks.”

In an important side note the Court also ruled that grand jury testimony effectively belongs to the judicial branch of the federal government, not to the DOJ.

The Judiciary Committee, according to Court documents, opposes the DOJ’s move and is filing a response.

