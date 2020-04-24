DOJ asks Supreme Court to block ruling requiring Mueller Report’s secret grand jury testimony be handed over to House
Attorney General Bill Barr’s Dept. of Justice will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to block a lower court’s mandate that require it to hand over the secret grand jury testimony that was redacted from the Mueller Report. On Friday the DOJ filed a request with the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit asking it to stay its March 10 ruling pending DOJ’s request for the Supreme Court to review the case.
The March 10 ruling was a major victory for the House of Representatives’s investigations into President Donald Trump.
The DC Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the House Judiciary Committee “has established a particularized need for the redacted grand jury materials it seeks.”
In an important side note the Court also ruled that grand jury testimony effectively belongs to the judicial branch of the federal government, not to the DOJ.
The Judiciary Committee, according to Court documents, opposes the DOJ’s move and is filing a response.
Fox News reporter says Trump was ‘correct’ about UV light in the body
On Fox News Friday, reporter John Roberts defended President Donald Trump's suggestion that using UV lights inside the body could be used to treat coronavirus.
"You know, the concept of some sort of way of getting ultraviolet light inside the body ... the president was correct," said Roberts. "In fact, earlier this week, a company out of Colorado announced that it is studying a new device that would embed LED lights that emit UV rays into the breathing tubes of ventilators, and that way you could actually attack the virus inside the trachea."
"I'm told that this research is still in its early phase, it hasn't yet been tried in patients, but it may be something to look at for the future," added Roberts.
‘Trump is a laughing stock’ trends nationwide while the president cuts short coronavirus briefing
After widespread criticism of his daily Coronavirus Task Force briefings, President Donald Trump did not take questions and cut the press conference short after only 20 minutes.
People were surprised by the short briefing, as previous press conference have lasted well beyond an hour.
The hashtag #TrumpIsALaughingStock trended on Twitter, here's some of what people were saying:
Trump cuts briefing short, takes no questions, Fauci and Birx absent after ‘disinfectant injection’ crisis
President Donald Trump no longer calls his daily press conferences “Coronavirus Task Force briefings,” but up until Friday they still usually last up to two hours, including his robust attacks on the White House press corps. Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx were absent from Friday’s briefing, which lasted only about 21 minutes.
Clearly in response to Trump’s extremely dangerous remarks Thursday, suggesting doctors test the “injection” of disinfectants into the human body to try to cure coronavirus, along with dangerous quackery of inserting ultraviolet light or heat into the body to generate a miracle coronavirus cure, the White House decided to draw a line and stop the President from answering any more questions.