Donald Trump wimps out of press briefing for the second day in a row

For the second day in a row, President Donald Trump will not be holding a coronavirus press briefing as he has done for the past month.

This past week, Trump suggested that the COVID-19 taskforce look into injecting disinfectant like Lysol into their body to cure the virus.

“I see the disinfectant — where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?” Trump said, while looking at the doctors. The following day, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany issued a statement saying Trump’s words had been taken “out of context.”

When Trump was asked about his disinfectant claims on Friday, he told reporters that he was asking the question “sarcastically” — “just to see what would happen.”

“The White House just called a travel photo lid so, for the second day in a row, no coronavirus task force briefing,” the White House correspondent Monica Alba for NBC. “The one Friday was the shortest to date, and the president didn’t take any questions there. Will be interesting to see if one is added for tomorrow.”