Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Don’t fall for it!’ Paul Krugman shames media for covering anti-lockdown protests as the voice of ‘real America’

Published

3 mins ago

on

Nobel Prize-winning economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman on Wednesday shamed news outlets that have been giving undue news coverage to anti-pandemic lockdown protests that have been small in number and are so far badly out of step with public opinion.

Writing on Twitter, Krugman pointed out how these protests have been organized by shady right-wing groups, which he described as “Potemkin populism staged by right-wing billionaires.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Krugman then points to polls showing that public opinion at the moment is strongly in favor of taking precautionary measures to protect lives, despite calls from right-wing business owners to “reopen” the economy.

“Seniors, the mainstay of the Tea Party, have little stake in reopening businesses and are justifiably afraid of the virus,” Krugman writes. “They are far less supportive of Republicans than in the past.”

He then turns his attention to newspapers and cable news stations that have been covering the protests as if they are part of a mass revolt against restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the virus.

“The real target here, I’d say, is the news media, which right-wing networks hope will be fooled into believing that they’re seeing a mass movement — and, to some extent, governors they hope can be similarly fooled,” he concludes. “Don’t fall for it!”

Read the whole thread here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Don’t fall for it!’ Paul Krugman shames media for covering anti-lockdown protests as the voice of ‘real America’

Published

2 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

Nobel Prize-winning economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman on Wednesday shamed news outlets that have been giving undue news coverage to anti-pandemic lockdown protests that have been small in number and are so far badly out of step with public opinion.

Writing on Twitter, Krugman pointed out how these protests have been organized by shady right-wing groups, which he described as "Potemkin populism staged by right-wing billionaires."

Krugman then points to polls showing that public opinion at the moment is strongly in favor of taking precautionary measures to protect lives, despite calls from right-wing business owners to "reopen" the economy.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Washington sheriff refuses to enforce stay-at-home order after virus causes 97 deaths in his county

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

A sheriff in Washington said this week that he will not enforce an order to stay at home issued by Gov. Jay Inslee (D).

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney argued that the governor's stay-at-home order violates the U.S. Constitution.

"I want to start by saying this virus is very real and sadly, it has taken 97 lives in Snohomish County," he wrote before blasting Inslee's plan.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Analysis reveals a handful of prominent conservatives fueled bizarre #FilmYourHospital conspiracy theory

Published

10 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

In the midst of a global pandemic, conspiracy theorists have found yet another way to spread dangerous disinformation and misinformation about COVID-19, sowing seeds of doubts about its severity and denying the very existence of the pandemic.

Since March 28, conspiracy theorists — “coronavirus deniers” — have been using the hashtag #FilmYourHospital to encourage people to visit local hospitals to take pictures and videos to prove that the COVID-19 pandemic is an elaborate hoax.

Continue Reading
 
 