‘Don’t fall for it!’ Paul Krugman shames media for covering anti-lockdown protests as the voice of ‘real America’

Nobel Prize-winning economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman on Wednesday shamed news outlets that have been giving undue news coverage to anti-pandemic lockdown protests that have been small in number and are so far badly out of step with public opinion.
Writing on Twitter, Krugman pointed out how these protests have been organized by shady right-wing groups, which he described as “Potemkin populism staged by right-wing billionaires.”
Krugman then points to polls showing that public opinion at the moment is strongly in favor of taking precautionary measures to protect lives, despite calls from right-wing business owners to “reopen” the economy.
“Seniors, the mainstay of the Tea Party, have little stake in reopening businesses and are justifiably afraid of the virus,” Krugman writes. “They are far less supportive of Republicans than in the past.”
He then turns his attention to newspapers and cable news stations that have been covering the protests as if they are part of a mass revolt against restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the virus.
“The real target here, I’d say, is the news media, which right-wing networks hope will be fooled into believing that they’re seeing a mass movement — and, to some extent, governors they hope can be similarly fooled,” he concludes. “Don’t fall for it!”
Read the whole thread here.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.