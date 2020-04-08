‘Don’t let him rewrite history’: GOP ex-congressman slams Trump for painting fewer than 100,000 COVID-19 deaths as a victory

At Wednesday’s coronavirus task force press conference, President Donald Trump reiterated his claim that if fewer than 100,000 Americans die from COVID-19, it will be a victory for him.

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) had none of it.

He ignored the warnings. He ignored the scientists & doctors. He refused to prepare. He lied about the virus. This country wasn’t ready. People got sick. People died. People lost their jobs. Because he cared more about himself than the country. Don’t let him rewrite history. https://t.co/9snqoJ1VQI — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 9, 2020

Walsh, who was elected in the “tea party” wave of 2010 and served a single term, has emerged as one of the president’s most consistent critics from the right, frequently blasting him as unfit for office. He mounted a brief primary challenge to Trump, and is backing former Vice President Joe Biden in November.