Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Don’t listen to Donald Trump’: Ex-Republican congressman says ‘we should just say it out loud now’

Published

1 min ago

on

Former Republican Congressman David Jolly said Monday during an MSNBC panel discussion that we should just start saying it out loud that Americans shouldn’t listen to anything Donald Trump says.

Host Steve Kornacki noted that there have been comparisons to wars, but at the end of wars, countries declare victory and everyone can breathe a sigh of relief. That doesn’t appear to be possible in the case of the coronavirus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No, and this is, Steve, why we cannot listen to politicians in this moment,” Jolly explained. “We have to follow the advice of public health officials. And it’s not that governors and mayors also have the authority, governors and mayors exclusively have the authority. This is very, very important in today’s political environment. Donald Trump has absolutely no authority under federal statute, under rule-making, or under the constitution to override decisions of governors and mayors regarding ‘safer-at-home’ orders or requirements. He lacks that authority. The people who do have that authority are local and state officials.”

When it comes to who to follow for advice, Jolly said simply, the president can’t be trusted.

“I guess we’re in a moment where we have to say the quiet part out loud, which is: ‘do not listen to Donald Trump,'” Jolly said. “He is a man who is profoundly ignorant of both the law, his powers in office, as well as public health. The people we need to be listening to are the public health officials who have already told us what we need to know. Protect your own family, stay at home, and until public health officials give us a green light, I don’t think we should listen to any one of the politicians who, frankly, failed us in leading up to this moment.”

He went on to say that critical institutions failed the people of the United States with their inaction over COVID-19.

“We simply have not had serious actors in public office today or in the years proceeding today that have properly prepared the nation for this moment,” Jolly continued. “I don’t think we should turn to those same officials and ask them, when do we want to open the nation, when in fact, they have each contributed to what brought us here. ”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

GOP lawmaker mocks the warnings to stop handshaking: Soon hugs will be ‘criminal acts’

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 13, 2020

By

The spread of COVID-19 has led to warnings to avoid the traditional greeting of shaking hands — and has some experts questioning whether the practice should continue in our culture.

All of this struck Tennessee state Sen. Frank Niceley as ridiculous. On Monday, he mocked the idea on Twitter, suggesting it was only a matter of time before hugging and hand-holding are "criminal acts" and demanding we all "dial it back a notch."

At this rate hugging and holding hands will be criminal acts. #calmdown #dialitbackanotch https://t.co/KP10Dihol1

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump back in court to make sure unseen ‘Apprentice’ footage never sees light of day

Published

14 mins ago

on

April 13, 2020

By

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to dominate the headlines, President Trump is taking to the courts to ensure that behind-the-scenes footage of the reality TV show The Apprentice never sees the light of day, Deadline reports.

Trump family lawyer Joanna Hendon sent a letter this Monday to U.S. District Court Judge Lorna Schofield, asking to her to block unseen footage from the show from being made public.

"The Court should stay all proceedings before it pending Defendants’ appeal from the Court’s denial of their Motion to Compel Arbitration, because fundamental fairness requires it," the letter read.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump obliterated nursing home safety regulations in 2017 — COVID is showing why they’re desperately needed: Ex-healthcare official

Published

20 mins ago

on

April 13, 2020

By

Eldercare facilities are desperately trying to keep the contagious coronavirus from overrunning their facilities. Speaking to MSNBC on Monday, Andy Slavitt, the former director of the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said he can't understand why President Donald Trump's administration isn't doing more.

https://twitter.com/ASlavitt/status/1248490858111893504

First, MSNBC host Katy Tur noted that there isn't a lot of testing in nursing homes and eldercare facilities, just as there isn't a lot of testing nationally.

For some who aren't mobile, the only way to get them tested is to take them to a testing location or to the hospital. If they're not positive, taking them to the hospital just to get tested could mean that they contract the virus. Most nursing homes aren't given their own test kits or the rapid test to give within the facility. Given that they're all under quarantine, anyone who leaves a locked down nursing home would then be required to quarantine for 14 days before being allowed back into the general elder population of the home.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image