‘Don’t you dare!’ CNN’s John Berman rains hell on Trump official Peter Navarro for suggesting he wants people to die

Published

6 mins ago

on

CNN’s John Berman on Monday got into a heated exchange with Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro after he questioned whether Berman actually wanted to see people recover from being infected with COVID-19.

Toward the end of a lengthy interview about the potential merits of treating COVID-19 with anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, Berman told Navarro that “we all want the same thing, which is people to get better.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not sure we do sometimes,” Navarro replied.

“What are you talking about?” Berman asked.

At this point, Navarro fumbled around trying to explain himself, but Berman called him out on it.

“Don’t you dare for a second suggest that I don’t want people to get better,” he said. “I got two friends in bed right now.”

“That’s not what I said, don’t put those words in my mouth!” Navarro replied defensively. “When you say that when we come on here and we say we all want the same thing, there’s this political overtone, this battle between, you know, you’re trying to create this false dichotomy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s no false dichotomy!” he shot back. “We want people to get better!”

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Breaking Banner

Jared Kushner sparking ‘confusion’ by routing COVID-19 response through Trump’s ‘corporate allies’: WaPo reporter

Published

1 min ago

on

April 6, 2020

By

Reporter Robert Costa revealed that Jared Kushner has been coordinating the distribution of medical supplies with Republican donors.

The Washington Post national political reporter said President Donald Trump's son-in-law has sparked confusion in those efforts by placing himself in the chain of command, and both Kushner and trade adviser Peter Navarro were contradicting advice from White House medical experts.

"When you ask about the inner circle, it is clear to me," Costa told MSNBC's "Morning Joe," "based on my reporting, that Peter Navarro, more than anyone now, whether it's on urging the president to take a position that's different than Dr. [Anthony] Fauci, or when it comes to the Defense Production Act, nudging corporations, sometimes pushing corporations to do what the White House wants, that Navarro is at the center."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Confusion, fear, distrust’: Shocking IG report details Trump administration’s ‘unprecedented’ COVID-19 failures

Published

28 mins ago

on

April 6, 2020

By

A newly released report from the inspector general for the Department of Health and Human Services paints a devastating portrait of the Trump administration's failures during the coronavirus pandemic.

NBC News reports that the HHS IG found that hospitals across the United States are lacking supplies as basic as thermometers, even as they're being undercut by their own federal government in trying to acquire new supplies.

Continue Reading
 
 
