Dr. Birx complains about press coverage of Trump during Saturday night appearance on Fox News

Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of Donald Trump’s COVID-19 response, complained about media coverage while appearing on Fox News on Saturday night.

“Do you believe the media in this country have been fair during this pandemic?” Fox News personality Jesse Watters asked.

“I think the media is very slicey and dicey with the way they put together sentences in order to create headlines,” she said.

“I think the responsibility that the press has to really ensure that the headlines reflect the science and data that is in their piece itself,” she argued.