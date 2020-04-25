Quantcast
Dr. Birx complains about press coverage of Trump during Saturday night appearance on Fox News

Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of Donald Trump’s COVID-19 response, complained about media coverage while appearing on Fox News on Saturday night.

“Do you believe the media in this country have been fair during this pandemic?” Fox News personality Jesse Watters asked.

“I think the media is very slicey and dicey with the way they put together sentences in order to create headlines,” she said.

“I think the responsibility that the press has to really ensure that the headlines reflect the science and data that is in their piece itself,” she argued.


‘Lucha libre’ masks converted for coronavirus are coveted COVID-19 protection in Mexico

All around the world, the coronavirus pandemic has left people scrambling for protective face coverings.

But in Mexico, where the masked stars of "lucha libre" wrestling are already cultural icons, people are using their colorful masks to ward off the disease in style.

The wrestling masks, fitted out with an added chin strap, are highly sought after since they cover both the nose and the mouth of the wearer, and hundreds have been sold since the outbreak began.

The handmade masks use the same colors and designs worn by the most famous wrestling stars and are produced by a 53-year-old former wrestler, Jose Isaias Huerta, known in his days in the ring as "The Grey Cat."

Residents of Georgia are thumbing their noses at coronavirus — and hitting the state’s beaches

After being locked down for weeks, many residents in Georgia are thumbing their noses at the deadly coronavirus and seeking sanctuary in the sun, sand and waves of the southern state's beaches.

Under a cloudless blue sky with balmy temperatures and soft breezes rolling off the water, Tybee Island proved a powerful weekend lure Saturday for Georgians desperate for any return to normalcy -- and an escape from self-imposed isolation.

"How long are we supposed to imprison ourselves?" a bikini-clad Mackenzie Scharf, 30, said to AFP as her five-year-old son flew a Spider Man kite.

"This is much safer than going grocery shopping."

Trump’s COVID-19 failure shows his ‘omnipotent destructiveness’ — as he is ‘actively engaging in sabotage’: Psychologist John Gartner

As of Friday, the coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 50,000 people in the United States. That number is likely to be an undercount, and it's possible we will never have a true reckoning.

At almost every juncture, Donald Trump has made decisions about the coronavirus pandemic that have led to more death. His behavior is that of a person who has no care or concern for the health, safety and welfare of the American people. Nothing could epitomize that more perfectly than his grotesque suggestion this week that "injecting" disinfectants or household cleaning products might kill the coronavirus. This would seem comical, and entirely unbelievable, if it had not actually happened.

