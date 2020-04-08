Dr. Birx: People who don’t stay home will bring us a second wave of coronavirus

Speaking to Susana Guthrie on TODAY this Wednesday, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said there are encouraging signs that parts of the U.S. are starting to flatten their curves, but people who still insist on going out could bring the virus back for a second wave.

Birx said that due to California and Washington state starting social distancing early, their curves are “persistently flat and that’s very encouraging.”

New York and New Jersey, meanwhile, had a “logarithmic rise in the number of new cases,” she said.

“We’re seeing that stabilizing and that gives us great encouragement,” she added.

“What’s really important is that people don’t turn these early signs of hope into releasing from the 30 days to stop the spread — it’s really critical,” she warned. “If people start going out again and socially interacting, we could see a very acute second wave very early.”

