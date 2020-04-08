Quantcast
Dr. Birx: People who don’t stay home will bring us a second wave of coronavirus

Published

1 min ago

on

Speaking to Susana Guthrie on TODAY this Wednesday, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said there are encouraging signs that parts of the U.S. are starting to flatten their curves, but people who still insist on going out could bring the virus back for a second wave.

Birx said that due to California and Washington state starting social distancing early, their curves are “persistently flat and that’s very encouraging.”

New York and New Jersey, meanwhile, had a “logarithmic rise in the number of new cases,” she said.

“We’re seeing that stabilizing and that gives us great encouragement,” she added.

“What’s really important is that people don’t turn these early signs of hope into releasing from the 30 days to stop the spread — it’s really critical,” she warned. “If people start going out again and socially interacting, we could see a very acute second wave very early.”

Read more at NBC News.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Authoritarian responses to the coronavirus pandemic will have lasting and far-reaching harms

Published

5 mins ago

on

April 8, 2020

By

In his belated response to the spread of the novel coronavirus in the U.S., President Trump has often employed war metaphors to address the public health crisis.

This article was originally published at Salon

"I view it as — in a sense — of wartime president," Trump said as the cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, quickly spread to all 50 states. "I mean, that's what we're fighting. I mean, it's a very tough situation here."

President wants to replace sacked IGs with pro-Trump partisans you’d see on Fox News: report

Published

13 mins ago

on

April 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has privately mused about replacing meddlesome government watchdogs with slavishly loyal partisans.

Trump removed two inspectors general in four days and attacked a third on Twitter, and he reportedly has discussed replacing those government oversight officials with someone like Tom Fitton, a right-wing legal activist who frequently appears on Fox News to defend the president, reported The Daily Beast.

French hospital halts trials of Trump-promoted COVID-19 drug due to worries about heart failure

Published

36 mins ago

on

April 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's promotion of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 has drawn criticism from medical experts who say much more work needs to be done before anyone can say it's effective at stopping the disease.

And now one hospital in France has stopped its testing of hydroxychloroquine on COVID-19 patients over worries that the drug poses a "toxic risk" to people's hearts when taken in combination with other drugs.

French newspaper Nice Matin reports that Nice University Hospital "immediately stopped" its use of hydroxychloroquine in patients who exhibit "major risks" of suffering heart failure due to the drug.

