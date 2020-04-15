Quantcast
Connect with us

Dr. Fauci says sports can come back — but without fans

Published

1 min ago

on

The top US health and infectious disease specialist says the key to reopening professional sports leagues in America is to have the athletes play games in front of empty stadiums.

Anthony Fauci, who is helping coordinate the US response to the global coronavirus pandemic, said reliable antibody testing and fast results are also crucial to the return of sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s a way of doing that,” Fauci told US Snapchat show “Good Luck America.” “Nobody comes to the stadiums. Put (athletes) in big hotels, wherever you want to play.

“Keep them very well-surveilled, but have them tested like every week and make sure they don’t wind up infecting each other or their families, and just let them play the season out.”

Professional sports leagues are in gridlock due to the pandemic that has so far killed nearly 28,000 Americans.

The National Basketball Association is pondering a similar model for getting their 2019-20 season restarted in either Las Vegas or the Bahamas.

The NBA shut down on March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus, and the National Hockey League, Major League Soccer and the Professional Golfers’ Association Tour quickly followed suit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PGA is reportedly considering a return on June 11 without fans in attendance, starting with a tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, which was originally scheduled for the weekend of May 21-24.

The matches would not be played in front of fans, and the PGA may have to play on gallery-free courses for at least the months of June and July.

Eight Tour events were postponed on March 17. The PGA Championship and Masters were rescheduled for later in the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Major League Baseball’s 2020 season, which was due to start March 26, is on hold, as is the LPGA tour and motor racing, while the National Football League is just hoping it will be able to start its season on time in September.

New York mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday he doesn’t want to see large-scale sporting events and concerts with fans come back for a long time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Those big events should be one of the last things we should bring back online. The last thing we should do is gather 10,000, 20,000, 50,000 people in one place,” de Blasio told CNN.

“That is the opposite of social distancing, so I think it could take quite a while.”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday that his California city might not host large gatherings, such as sporting events and concerts, before 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

– More will die –

“It would be very difficult to see that,” Garcetti said when asked if events would resume in this calendar year.

Also, Jeffrey Smith, the chief executive for Santa Clara County in northern California, told ESPN that more people will die if events are staged too early and that only a “major miracle” could lead to the 2020 NFL season starting on time.

“It puts the entire country at risk,” said Smith, who overseas the area that includes the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers and the NHL’s San Jose Sharks as well as several US college teams.

“The fundamental thing is sports is not a local event. If you have people travelling from all over and you have no way of knowing whether they’re infected or not — I mean, 50,000 of them in a stadium is not a good idea.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Ivanka Trump ignored federal guidelines saying people shouldn’t travel and went to New Jersey

Published

10 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

Ivanka Trump decided that the Center for Disease Control guidelines didn't apply to her and traveled to another one of the family's homes in New Jersey for the Passover holy week, the New York Times reported.

"Those lucky enough to be in a position to stay at home, please, please do so," Ivanka Trump said in a video she posted. "Each and every one of us plays a role in slowing the spread."

And yet, Ms. Trump exempted herself from that reqest.

"Ms. Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, who is also a senior White House adviser, traveled with their three children to the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey to celebrate the first night of Passover this month, according to two people with knowledge of their travel plans, even as seders across the country were canceled and families gathered remotely over apps like Zoom," the Times reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The truth about how the media handled the beginning of the coronavirus crisis

Published

29 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

How has the American media responded to the coronavirus crisis? This question is particularly fraught given President Donald Trump's own prominent role in the outbreak's progression and his notoriously combative relationship with the press. This, in combination with the fact that much of right-wing media is devoted to both toeing and shaping the president's talking points, makes analysis of the rest of the press a lightning rod for political dispute.

But I'll take it as a given, as I have and others have argued elsewhere, that Trump himself and right-wing media broadly have proven particularly disgraceful and destructive during the pandemic. They've shifted positions multiple times, from downplaying the coronavirus to taking it seriously and back again, with their particular attitudes seeming to depend solely on whatever stance they believed will best suit the president's interests.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Police find 17 bodies at New Jersey nursing home after anonymous tip: report

Published

29 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that police have found a large number of bodies overloading a small morgue at a nursing home complex in Andover, New Jersey that has been overwhelmed with coronavirus cases.

"The call for body bags came late Saturday," reported Tracey Tully. "By Monday, the police in a small New Jersey town had gotten an anonymous tip about a body being stored in a shed outside one of the state’s largest nursing homes. When the police arrived, the corpse had been removed from the shed, but they discovered 17 bodies piled inside the nursing home in a small morgue intended to hold no more than four people."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image