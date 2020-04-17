Quantcast
Connect with us

Dr. Phil uses Fox News’ Laura Ingraham to rant against coronavirus shutdown

Published

1 min ago

on

Another day, another TV doctor with a lack of bedside manner while discussing the coronaviruson Fox News.Dr. Phil McGraw appeared Thursday with Laura Ingrahamand proceeded to rant against the country’s shutdown because of COVID-19.“Two hundred and fifty people die a year from poverty. And the poverty line is getting such that more and more people are going to fall below that because the economy is crashing around us. And they’re doing that because people are dying from the coronavirus. I get that, but, look, the fact of the matter is we have people dying, 45,000 people a year die from automobi…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Dr. Phil uses Fox News’ Laura Ingraham to rant against coronavirus shutdown

Published

1 min ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

Another day, another TV doctor with a lack of bedside manner while discussing the coronaviruson Fox News.Dr. Phil McGraw appeared Thursday with Laura Ingrahamand proceeded to rant against the country’s shutdown because of COVID-19.“Two hundred and fifty people die a year from poverty. And the poverty line is getting such that more and more people are going to fall below that because the economy is crashing around us. And they’re doing that because people are dying from the coronavirus. I get that, but, look, the fact of the matter is we have people dying, 45,000 people a year die from automobi... (more…)

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘This crisis is not close to over’: Epidemiologist warns against Trump’s COVID-19 happy talk

Published

15 mins ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is already trying to push a "comeback" narrative in the United States' handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, as he's given some states the green light to reopen next month.

But Dr William Hanage, a professor of the evolution and epidemiology of infectious disease at Harvard University, thinks that it is crazy to treat the pandemic as though it's already over.

Writing in The Guardian, Hanage warns against politicians who say that we have already passed the "peak" of COVID-19 cases when the reality is that the virus appears to be far more resilient than the seasonal flu.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Victory’: Outrage over plan to seize stimulus payments forces at least one bank to reverse course

Published

33 mins ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

The move by USAA, while welcomed, only makes the case for more oversight.

Update...

Hours after David Dayen reported Thursday at The American Prospect that USAA was seizing coronavirus stimulus money from veterans with accounts at the financial institution, the bank reversed course, telling Dayen in a statement that the money seized would returned.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image