Dr. Sanjay Gupta reveals why Trump’s strategy for avoiding coronavirus infection is not ‘sustainable’
On CNN Friday, Dr. Sanjay Gupta warned that the White House’s safeguards to protect President Donald Trump from COVID-19 infection are not “sustainable.”
“So now, to this point that you mentioned about the president being negative, and he did mention again that he had another test and he got the results in what, 13 minutes or something like that. And the White House now says tonight that they’re going to be giving those same rapid tests to anybody who is going to be coming in close contact with the president or Vice President Pence, that their reasoning is that they want to evaluate for presymptomatic or asymptomatic carriers to limit inadvertent transmission,” said anchor Erin Burnett. “I mean, it seems like this makes sense, but what’s your take on that?”
“You know, it’s really interesting,” said Gupta. “You may remember some time ago, Erin, the president before he made that trip to the CDC, it was scheduled and they took it off his schedule, and the reason they took it off his schedule at that time was because somebody at the CDC had tested positive, and I remember thinking at that point, I think we even discussed that night, that is this going to become a thing? Is this going to become a thing where everyone around him is going to be need to be tested and proven to be negative before interacting with the president? And it seemed a little far-fetched at that time. They’d take a while to get back.”
“You know, I don’t know that this is a sustainable sort of strategy,” said Gupta. “You do have surfaces that people touch. I noticed him with his hands on the lectern several times during the comments he just made. Other people came up put their hands on the lectern. There’s all these different ways that people could potentially spread the virus and, you know, it’s a difficult thing to say, by testing every single person, I’m going to guarantee that I will never get the infection. I’m not sure. They can say that and how sustainable it will be in a week or two or three weeks from now.”
Watch below:
CNN
Dr. Sanjay Gupta reveals why Trump’s strategy for avoiding coronaviurs infection is not ‘sustainable’
On CNN Friday, Dr. Sanjay Gupta warned that the White House's safeguards to protect President Donald Trump from COVID-19 infection are not "sustainable."
"So now, to this point that you mentioned about the president being negative, and he did mention again that he had another test and he got the results in what, 13 minutes or something like that. And the White House now says tonight that they're going to be giving those same rapid tests to anybody who is going to be coming in close contact with the president or Vice President Pence, that their reasoning is that they want to evaluate for presymptomatic or asymptomatic carriers to limit inadvertent transmission," said anchor Erin Burnett. "I mean, it seems like this makes sense, but what's your take on that?"
CNN
‘We have no defenses!’ Nurse who got infected with COVID-19 paints dire picture of equipment shortage on CNN
A nurse in New York City who had been infected with the coronavirus told CNN's Poppy Harlow on Friday that he and his colleagues are being sent to work in dangerous situations where they don't have sufficient protective equipment.
Thomas Riley, a registered nurse at New York's Jacobi Medical Center, told Harlow that the stories that have been reported about equipment shortages are very real and that medical workers' lives are being endangered because of it.
"It feels like we're in a war, and like we're soldiers in a war, being sent out without camouflage, without Kevlar," he said. "We have no defenses against this, and they're giving us very little."
Breaking Banner
NYC’s de Blasio delivers frightening new revelation about extreme ventilator shortage in his city’s hospitals
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" early Friday morning, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio predicted health care facilities in his city have only enough available ventilators to provide relief for COVID-19 patients to get the city through Sunday.
Speaking with host John Berman, the mayor said urgent action needs to be taken by the federal government if hospitals have any hope of keeping up with the exploding demand for additional life-saving health equipment.
"I've said this for weeks, there's no plan," de Blasio began. "There's no order that's been given by the commander in chief, the nation is in a peacetime stance while we're in the middle of a war. If they don't do something different in the next few days, they'll lose the window."