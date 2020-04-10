Quantcast
Connect with us

Drone footage shows caskets of coronavirus victims being loaded into mass grave

Published

1 min ago

on

As the coronavirus continues to grip New York with no near end in sight, drone footage has emerged showing workers putting about two dozen coffins into a mass grave in the state.

The footage was taken at Hart Island, which is traditionally used as a potter’s field. It shows workers in hazmat suits stacking coffins on top of each other as forklifts deliver the caskets to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

New York is one of the hardest-hit hot spots of coronavirus, leaving its morgues and hospitals overwhelmed. According to VICE News, this Thursday the state reported another 10,000 infections bringing the total to almost 160,000. Spain and Italy have confirmed 153,000 and 143,000 cases respectively.

Watch the footage below, via The Guardian:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Even some diehard Bernie Sanders supporters are open to voting for Biden if it will get Trump out of office: report

Published

13 mins ago

on

April 10, 2020

By

When Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — easily Sen. Bernie Sanders’ most prominent ally in the Millennial generation — recently told comedian Seth Meyers that she would support former Vice President Joe Biden if he received the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, it was obvious that even some of Sanders’ most hardcore allies would much rather have Biden in the White House than see President Donald Trump reelected. The “Bernie or bust” ideologues still exist, but journalist Sam Stein — in an article published by the Daily Beast on April 10 — finds that they are by no means representative of Sanders’ supporters on the whole.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Known liar’: Trump’s acting intelligence chief blasted for ‘attempt to smear CNN for purely political ends’

Published

18 mins ago

on

April 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) on Thursday posted a statement via Twitter attacking a CNN report by claiming "this story contains inaccurate information." It did not specify what the "inaccurate" information was.

The ODNI is headed by the Acting Director of National Intelligence, Richard Grenell, a Trump loyalist who has come under scrutiny for being unqualified to hold that position.

The story the ODNI is attacking is a bombshell that destroys President Donald Trump's claim that no one could have predicted the impending coronavirus pandemic, along with other administration falsehoods. It says: "US intelligence agencies started tracking coronavirus outbreak in China as early as November."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr’s boss is in big trouble: So the Law Walrus is riding to the rescue — promising revenge for the Russia probe

Published

21 mins ago

on

April 10, 2020

By

New White House chief of staff Mark Meadows announced this week that onetime Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany will become the White House press secretary. The campaign is looking for a replacement and it seems that Attorney General William Barr may be auditioning for the role. Judging from his two-night interview with Laura Ingraham, he is as enthusiastic about the boss as one of the famed Mar-a-Lago Trumpettes.
Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image