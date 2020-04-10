Drone footage shows caskets of coronavirus victims being loaded into mass grave

As the coronavirus continues to grip New York with no near end in sight, drone footage has emerged showing workers putting about two dozen coffins into a mass grave in the state.

The footage was taken at Hart Island, which is traditionally used as a potter’s field. It shows workers in hazmat suits stacking coffins on top of each other as forklifts deliver the caskets to them.

New York is one of the hardest-hit hot spots of coronavirus, leaving its morgues and hospitals overwhelmed. According to VICE News, this Thursday the state reported another 10,000 infections bringing the total to almost 160,000. Spain and Italy have confirmed 153,000 and 143,000 cases respectively.

Watch the footage below, via The Guardian: