Quantcast
Connect with us

Drug supplies for the virus are now running low at the time Americans need them most

Published

1 min ago

on

The New York Times reported Thursday that essential drugs needed for helping people suffering from the coronavirus are now running low.

While New York is desperately begging for ventilators, saying they’ll run out next week, hospitals are begging for masks and other personal protective equipment along with drugs used to keep patients’ airways open. Hospitals also are running low on antibiotics, antivirals and sedatives like fentanyl, used to relax patients when the tube is put down their throat.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They are all part of a standard cocktail of medications that help patients on mechanical ventilators, control secondary lung infections, reduce fevers, manage pain and resuscitate those who go into cardiac arrest,” wrote The Times.

There was a heavy uptick in the usage of these drugs as the steady climb of coronavirus cases began about a month ago.

“Orders for antibiotics like azithromycin and antiviral medicines like ribavirin nearly tripled. Medicines used for sedation and pain management, including fentanyl, midazolam and propofol, increased by 100 percent, 70 percent and 60 percent respectively,” the report said.

“Just like we’re seeing shortages of other materials, like masks and ventilators, medications are right there in the mix of things that we don’t always have enough of on hand,” said drug shortage expert Erin Fox. “So we were not prepared for this kind of surge.”

Read the full report at The New York Times.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

US Navy called a ‘disgrace’ for dismissing captain after letter begging for help for sick crew went public

Published

19 mins ago

on

April 2, 2020

By

The captain of the nuclear aircraft carrier the USS Theodore Roosevelt begged for help while the coronavirus quickly spread among his crew. While Capt. Brett Crozier may have been on track to be an Admiral, he's now been relieved of command.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Why ‘mind-blowing’ new unemployment numbers are worse than they look — and the Trump administration could bungle the recovery

Published

40 mins ago

on

April 2, 2020

By

Last week, the United States reported an unprecedented and chart-breaking 3.3 million new unemployment claims as a result of the expanding coronavirus crisis and requisite social distancing. Now, those numbers have jumped once again, as officials announced on Thursday that 6.6 million people filed for unemployment in the week ending on March 28.

These gargantuan levels of need outpace any other economic downturn on record in U.S. history, and horrifyingly, they understate the problem because of all the people out of work who aren’t applying for unemployment. Worse yet, while Congress has passed a massive 2.2 trillion package, known as the CARES Act, meant to soften the blow for families and businesses, it appears the Trump administration may not be up to the challenge of distributing these funds efficiently enough to avoid much of the coming financial pain.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump suggests he’s open to calling Joe Biden and asking him for advice on coronavirus

Published

46 mins ago

on

April 2, 2020

By

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that President Donald Trump is considering taking up former Vice President Joe Biden on his offer to set up a phone call and discuss the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Addressing a reporter’s question if Trump would be open to such a conversation, the president said during Wednesday’s press briefing that he would “absolutely” take Biden’s call if he were to ring him," wrote Hanna Trudo. "'I'd love to speak to him, sure,' said Trump, who, despite routinely mocking the presumptive Democratic nominee's mental acuity and tagging him, for months, as 'sleepy Joe,' said he's 'always found him to be a nice guy.'"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image