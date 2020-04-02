‘Echoes of 1980’: Elections forecaster says Trump is more vulnerable than any incumbent since Jimmy Carter
President Donald Trump had been planning to run an election on the strength of the American economy — but after more than 10 million Americans filed for unemployment claims over a span of two weeks, the president can no longer claim to be overseeing the “best economy ever.”
Because of this, writes polling analyst Kyle Kondik, Trump’s reelection bid is starting to look like the doomed campaign of former President Jimmy Carter, who similarly faced major challenges at a crucial stretch during the 1980 presidential race.
Kondik writes that although Trump has received a modest approval ratings boost since the COVID-19 pandemic caught fire last month, Carter similarly received a bump at the start of the Iran hostage crisis that would ultimately sink his presidency.
“Carter’s approval shot up to the high 50s in the Gallup poll in the midst of the hostage crisis after it was in the low 30s before it, a massive boost that would revert to the low 30s by the summer,” he argues. “Henry Olsen, a conservative Washington Post columnist, noted earlier this week that Trump’s recent bump is not only modest compared to past presidents, but also to other world leaders.”
In addition to this, Kondik notes that Trump has made so many false and inflammatory statements during the crisis that he has provided Democrats with a treasure trove of material to use in campaign ads.
“2020 has been a year of ‘bleak tidings’ for the United States, at least so far,” he concludes. “This parallel to 1980 poses a real challenge to an incumbent president whose reelection chances were very much in question even during sunnier times.”
2020 Election
Invisible man? Amid pandemic, Biden sidelined by omnipresent Trump
One month on from historically reclaiming Democratic presidential frontrunner status, Joe Biden is in physical and political isolation, basement-bound and largely unheard as Donald Trump commands Americans' attention with his coronavirus response.
It has been an awkward sidelining of an extraordinary comeback story.
After nearly self-imploding in the first three state contests in February, former vice president Biden turned his campaign around, winning the lion's share of the next 25 primaries to become the presumptive nominee over his rival Bernie Sanders.
Suddenly, Biden is struggling for attention during what would normally be a critical, high-profile point in a campaign.
2020 Election
Georgia Republican: It would be ‘extremely devastating’ for the GOP if people are allowed to vote by mail
Calls to expand mail-in voting have grown as the COVID-19 pandemic has made waiting in long lines at polling places a potential health hazard.
Many Republicans, including President Donald Trump, have rejected the idea because they fear making it easier for people to vote will harm the GOP.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Georgia State House Speaker David Ralston became the latest GOP official to warn about the perils that vote-by-mail initiatives would have on his party.
2020 Election
Expert delivers sobering warning to Dems: ‘Traitor ‘ Trump will cheat and Russia will help — ignore it and focus on winning
Political science and foreign policy expert David Rothkopf is out with another sobering but insightful piece of advice for Democrats who want to see President Donald Trump kicked out of office in November. Ignore Trump.
In a lengthy Twitter thread Rothkopf, who is the CEO of The Rothkopf Group and a visiting scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, among other endeavors, is warning Democrats that their outrage and upset over Trump may be their undoing, because they take focus away from the goal right now: figuring out how to win.
"Get votes. Get more votes. Win more electoral votes. Don't count on history. Don't count on swing votes. Don't count on anything but hard work, donations, grass roots efforts, groundwork. Don't focus on him. Focus on how to win," Rothkopf tweets.