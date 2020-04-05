Ecuador VP apologizes after virus corpses left on streets
Ecuador’s vice president Otto Sonnenholzner has apologized after scores of bodies were left on the streets of Guayaquil as the coronavirus ravages the horror-struck port city.
Residents had published videos on social media showing abandoned bodies in the streets in the Latin American city worst hit by the pandemic.
Authorities collected at least 150 corpses from streets and homes earlier this week, but did not confirm how many of the dead were victims of the outbreak.
“We have seen images that should never have happened and as your public servant, I apologize,” said Sonnenholzer, who is heading the country’s virus response, in a statement broadcast by local media on Saturday.
Ecuador had recorded nearly 3,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, including 172 deaths.
The government has imposed a state of emergency and introduced a nightly curfew in an effort to contain the spread of the disease.
We don’t need no social distance: NJ cops bust Pink Floyd ‘corona party’
Partygoers at a Pink Floyd tribute night have been scolded for shouting abuse at New Jersey police after defying social distancing rules brought in to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
Around 30 people gathered to watch an acoustic rendition of the British rock band's greatest hits on the front lawn of a home in Rumson, a seaside community south of New York City, that was also broadcast live over social media.
Police were called to end the revelry, but met a hostile crowd on arrival.
"When we informed everyone that they must leave... we were met with well wishes of 'F-the police' and 'Welcome to Nazi Germany,'" said the town's police department on Facebook late Saturday.
WATCH: Franklin Graham tells Jeanine Pirro coronavirus pandemic is because of people sinning
Franklin Graham blamed sinners for the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic during a Saturday night appearance on Fox News.
Host Jeanine Pirro noted the growing death toll and wondered how God could let that happen.
"Well, I don't think it's God's plan for this to happen," Graham said.
"It's because of the sin that's in the world, judge," he argued.
"Man has turned his back on God, we have sinned against him, and we need to ask for God's forgiveness and that's what Easter's all about," he continued.
"This pandemic, this is the result of a fallen world that has turned its back on God," he added.
Drought causing water shortage amid coronavirus crisis in Chile
With historically low river flows and reservoirs running dry due to drought, people in central Chile have found themselves particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic.
Years of resource exploitation and lax legislation have allowed most reservoirs in that part of the country to run dry.
"There are now 400,000 families, nearly 1.5 million people approximately, whose supply of 50 liters of water a day depends on tankers," Rodrigo Mundaca, spokesman for the Movement for the Defense of Water, the Earth and the Protection of the Environment, told AFP.
One of the main pieces of advice to protect people against coronavirus is to wash your hands regularly.