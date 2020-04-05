‘Either survive or die’: Fox News doc says it’s time for COVID-19 patients to ‘come off’ ventilators
Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier on Sunday said COVID-19 patients would soon need to be removed from ventilators even if they cannot breathe on their own.
“There’s going to be more deaths this coming week,” Saphier said on Fox & Friends. “The reason I try and explain that to people is although our rates of hospitalization are going down, that is a good thing.”
“But we’re going to start seeing more deaths,” she continued. “Because the people that are having to be in the ICU on the ventilators, they are being kept on the ventilators from anywhere one to four weeks.”
Saphier argued that “at some point, they will have to come off the ventilators.”
“And they’re either going to survive or they’re either going to die,” she added. “Some of the mortality rates coming out of China are ranging from 60 to 90% of people on the ventilators [who die]. Thankfully, here in the United States, that number varies.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Breaking Banner
‘A completely false narrative’: Defense secretary Epser snaps at CNN’s Tapper over firing of Navy captain and safety of sailors
Defense Secretary Mark Esper was put on the hot seat on Sunday morning by CNN Jake Tapper over the firing of Captain Capt. Brett E. Crozier, who was relieved of duty helming the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt for writing a letter for expressing concern for his crew as the coronavirus began to spread.
Esper went out of his way to say that he backed acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly decision to relieve Crozier who was attempting to protect the 5,000 sailors under his command, saying, "First and foremost, we needed to take care of the sailors on the ship. Ensure their well-being and get that ship out to sea as soon as possible. I'm pleased to report, over half of the ship has been tested. 155 came up positive, those are mild to moderate, no hospitalization whatsoever. The crew is being taken care of. With regard to the relief of the captain, I think the acting secretary made a tough decision, a decision that I support. It was based on his view that he lost faith and confidence in the captain based on his actions. It's just another example of how we hold leaders accountable for actions."
COVID-19
Devin Nunes warns of ‘zombie apocalypse’ from homeless people: ‘We let our criminals out’
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) suggested on Sunday that homeless people are the "zombie apocalypse" even though they have not seen large numbers of infections during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The situation out here in California with the homeless population is quite dire and that was before the coronavirus," Nunes explained to Fox News. "It's almost like zombie apocalypse. You've seen the pictures."
"I've got several thousand just in my district," he continued. "It's largely due because we let our criminals out. We pass laws that let multiple convicted drug abusers out. Now unfortunately, a lot of these people -- I call it zombie apocalypse because a lot of these people have done drugs for a long period of time. You know, they're just not well."