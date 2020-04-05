‘Either survive or die’: Fox News doc says it’s time for COVID-19 patients to ‘come off’ ventilators

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier on Sunday said COVID-19 patients would soon need to be removed from ventilators even if they cannot breathe on their own.

“There’s going to be more deaths this coming week,” Saphier said on Fox & Friends. “The reason I try and explain that to people is although our rates of hospitalization are going down, that is a good thing.”

“But we’re going to start seeing more deaths,” she continued. “Because the people that are having to be in the ICU on the ventilators, they are being kept on the ventilators from anywhere one to four weeks.”

Saphier argued that “at some point, they will have to come off the ventilators.”

“And they’re either going to survive or they’re either going to die,” she added. “Some of the mortality rates coming out of China are ranging from 60 to 90% of people on the ventilators [who die]. Thankfully, here in the United States, that number varies.”

