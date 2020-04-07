Quantcast
Connect with us

Election supervisors warn Florida is heading for disaster if it doesn’t change its voting laws: report

Published

16 mins ago

on

On Tuesday, Politico reported that election officials in Florida are warning GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis that the state desperately needs changes to its election laws — or the coronavirus pandemic could cause a “presidential election meltdown.”

“The county officials — who issued the red alert on the same day Wisconsin held a disastrous primary amid widespread fears and irregularities due to the coronavirus — said the changes are needed to accommodate more absentee ballot voters, who could be scared away from the polls if the coronavirus outbreak persists into the August primary or the November general election,” wrote Gary Fineout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Levy County election supervisor Tammy Jones, president of the Florida Supervisors of Elections, warned that “Florida is not in a position, at this time, to conduct an all-mail ballot election this year.”

“In the March 17 presidential primary, Jones said, supervisors had trouble keeping poll workers, were forced to move polling locations and had difficulty keeping a supply of hand sanitizer available. More than 3 million voters cast ballots,” wrote Fineout. “Two poll workers in Broward County, an area prone to elections debacles, contracted the coronavirus.”

Among the changes requested by supervisors is to allow 22 days of early voting, with polls open all the way up until Election Day.

DeSantis, who has come under fire for his delays in issuing a statewide shelter-in-place order, has not yet responded to these requests.

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Election supervisors warn Florida is heading for disaster if it doesn’t change its voting laws: report

Published

16 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Politico reported that election officials in Florida are warning GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis that the state desperately needs changes to its election laws — or the coronavirus pandemic could cause a "presidential election meltdown."

"The county officials — who issued the red alert on the same day Wisconsin held a disastrous primary amid widespread fears and irregularities due to the coronavirus — said the changes are needed to accommodate more absentee ballot voters, who could be scared away from the polls if the coronavirus outbreak persists into the August primary or the November general election," wrote Gary Fineout.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Conservative Supreme Court justices’ tortured reasoning in the disastrous Wisconsin case is a thin excuse for their true purpose

Published

22 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

In the disastrous ruling handed down Monday night from the conservative justices, the Supreme Court said its move to sharply limit voting access for Tuesday’s Wisconsin election was based on the details of a “narrow, technical question.”

Nothing could be further from the truth. The unsigned opinion contained such a thinly reasoned and transparently frivolous defense of the court’s decision that there’s little doubt that the outcome, not the legal arguments, was all that mattered.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

This is ‘good’ news: The Federal Reserve is saving a lot more American jobs than we are losing

Published

31 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

Bailing banks out? Again? Really?

Trillions of dollars provided by the Federal Reserve to keep banks out of trouble should sound familiar and it's an anger trigger for many.

During the Great Recession, the mighty Fed reached out with greenback-stuffed lifesavers for the giant financial institutions whose misfeasance, malfeasance and nonfeasance brought on the calamity. While Too-Big-to-Fail bank executives pocketed multi-million-dollar bonuses in 2008 as Mother Jones, CBS News and others documented, millions of regular folks lost their homes despite promises of help that turned out mostly to be hollow.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image