Election supervisors warn Florida is heading for disaster if it doesn’t change its voting laws: report

On Tuesday, Politico reported that election officials in Florida are warning GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis that the state desperately needs changes to its election laws — or the coronavirus pandemic could cause a “presidential election meltdown.”

“The county officials — who issued the red alert on the same day Wisconsin held a disastrous primary amid widespread fears and irregularities due to the coronavirus — said the changes are needed to accommodate more absentee ballot voters, who could be scared away from the polls if the coronavirus outbreak persists into the August primary or the November general election,” wrote Gary Fineout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Levy County election supervisor Tammy Jones, president of the Florida Supervisors of Elections, warned that “Florida is not in a position, at this time, to conduct an all-mail ballot election this year.”

“In the March 17 presidential primary, Jones said, supervisors had trouble keeping poll workers, were forced to move polling locations and had difficulty keeping a supply of hand sanitizer available. More than 3 million voters cast ballots,” wrote Fineout. “Two poll workers in Broward County, an area prone to elections debacles, contracted the coronavirus.”

Among the changes requested by supervisors is to allow 22 days of early voting, with polls open all the way up until Election Day.

DeSantis, who has come under fire for his delays in issuing a statewide shelter-in-place order, has not yet responded to these requests.

You can read more here.