‘Enjoy your intubation’: NY GOP alderman faces furious backlash after attacking family business for requiring masks

A city alderman from Olean, New York, is under fire for criticizing city businesses who follow social distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This Wednesday, Kevin Dougherty, who is a Republican, complained on his Twitter and Facebook pages about a local business that wouldn’t serve him because he wasn’t wearing a mask, the Olean Times Herald reports.

“Gal behind the counter asked me to leave if I did not wear a mask. I explained to her to tell the Mahars they lost my business 4 life,” he wrote on Twitter, referring to the family that owns the Park & Shop Service Stores locations in Olean and Portville. Hashtags Dougherty used in the post included “#F—YouIAintWearinAMask” and “#GiveMeLibertyOrGiveMeCOVID.”

Enjoy your intubation and delirium, if you make it that far, dingus. — Michael Feher (@SaxMike71) April 22, 2020

After seeing Dougherty’s post, Common Council President Paul Gonzalez, who is a Democrat, said that he’s not ruling out any disciplinary action against Daugherty.

Dougherty’s comments “are unworthy of the office he holds,” Gonzalez told the Times Herald. “While I recognize and respect everyone’s First Amendment rights, I believe elected officials should be held to a higher standard, especially during this unprecedented crisis. It is disappointing that he chose to publicly shame a local business who was clearly applying the Governor’s directive to keep our residents safe during this epidemic.”

Scores of people upset with Daugherty’s tweet lashed out in the comment thread.

