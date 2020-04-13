‘Enough!’ Trump shouts down reporter who demands he back up claim he has ‘total’ authority over governors

President Donald Trump claimed at Monday’s coronavirus press briefing that he has “total” authority over governors who have issued shelter-in-place orders and can force them to reinstate nonessential business activity when he deems it appropriate.

His claim was promptly challenged by CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins — which ultimately led to an angry outburst.

“We’re going to write up papers on this,” Trump said in response to her questioning. “The governors need us one way or another.”

“You said when someone is president of the United States, their authority is total,” said Collins. “That is not true. Who told you that?”

“Enough!” snapped Trump finally.

.@kaitlancollins: "You said when someone is president of the United States their authority is total. That is not true. Who told you that?" President Trump: "We're going to write up papers on this…the governors need us one way or the other…" pic.twitter.com/fg1nacXbPA — CSPAN (@cspan) April 13, 2020