Eric Trump confirms he asked Trump administration for break on hotel rent: Just treat us the same

1 min ago

The Trump Organization has asked the Trump administration for a break on rent payments to its Washington hotel amid the coronavirus pandemic.The economic fallout from the pandemic has scoured the tourism and hospitality industries, but Congress blocked the Trump Organization from dipping into the initial $500 billion coronavirus relief fund.

“Just treat us the same,” Eric Trump said. “Whatever that may be is fine.”

The Trump Organization signed a 60-year lease to redevelop the Old Post Office. Eric Trump — who helms the company with Don Jr., his older brother — confirmed Tuesday to The New York Times that it had asked the General Services Administration (GSA) about changing the terms on its $268,000 monthly payments during the pandemic.

The GSA is the federal government agency which manages the hotel’s lease. The president appoints its leader, and he has not divested from his family business.

The Washington Post reported earlier this month that 17 Trump properties have shuttered amid the pandemic, and 1,500 employees at its U.S. and Canada hotels had been laid off or furloughed. The properties on average pulled in about $650,000 for the president per day, according to a Post analysis of Trump’s financial disclosures.

Trump Organization officials have also approached the president’s largest creditor, Deutsche Bank, about adjusting payments on its $300 million debt, The Times reported. And the company has asked officials in Palm Beach County for leniency after Trump International Golf Club missed the due date for its $88,000 payment on property it leases from the government.

Though the Trump Organization qualified for a Paycheck Protection loan from the Small Business Association, worth up to $10 million, a company official said it would not apply. The loan program requires businesses to rehire employees.

The Washington hotel has been a magnet for foreigners with interests in the U.S. government, many of whom often patronize the hotel and restaurant when they visit the city. The government initially found nothing prohibitive about Trump’s leadership, but last year the GSA’s inspector general said the agency ignored key constitutional questions.

“We found evidence that the term ’emolument’ as used historically and today includes the gain from private business activities,” the report said.

A federal appeals judge in February dismissed an emoluments lawsuit brought by more than 200 Democratic officials on grounds that the group lacked standing. The organization put the hotel lease on the market last year, citing the negative attention and possible profits. However, the pandemic has tanked any prospects.

“I wouldn’t say you’re thriving when you decide to close down your hotels and your businesses,” Trump told White House reporters when asked in late March whether the pandemic had impacted his bottom line.

“I’m very unlevered in everything, so that’s good,” he added. “But is it hurting me? Yeah, it’s hurting me, and it’s hurting Hilton, and it’s hurting all of the great hotel chains all over the world.

BUSTED: Meghan McCain’s husband caught violating federal law with ‘obvious threat’ against employees

1 min ago

April 22, 2020

By

The husband "The View" personality Meghan McCain violated federal labor law while threatening employees of his right-wing website against unionizing.

In 2019, Ben Domenech tweeted that that union organizing in his workplace would result in the employee being sent "back to the salt mine."

"FDRLST Media chief Ben Domenech’s tweet was an 'obvious threat' —- not a joke or an expression of opinion shielded by the First Amendment—when viewed in light of workers’ legally protected rights, Judge Kenneth Chu said Wednesday," Bloomberg Law reports. "The timing of the tweet, which came on the same day of a walkout by union employees at Vox Media, supported the conclusion that Domenech was sending a message to employees, the judge held."

Company that failed to deliver ventilators awarded huge new contract from the Trump administration: report

45 mins ago

April 22, 2020

By

by Patricia Callahan and Sebastian Rotella

The Dutch company that received millions of taxpayer dollars to develop an affordable ventilator for pandemics, but never delivered them, has struck a much more lucrative deal with the federal government to make 43,000 ventilators at four times the price.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that it plans to pay Royal Philips N.V. $646.7 million for the new ventilators — paying more than $15,000 each. The first 2,500 units are to arrive before the end of May, HHS said, and the rest by the end of December.

Study out of New York may change everything we thought we knew about fevers and coronavirus

1 hour ago

April 22, 2020

By

Scientists are continuing to research COVID-19 and some of the findings have upset what we thought we knew about coronavirus.

A new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association shares what doctors have discovered in New York state's largest health system.

"The analysis is the largest and most comprehensive look at outcomes in the United States to be published so far. Researchers looked at the electronic medical records of 5,700 patients infected with covid-19 between Mar. 1 and Apr. 4 who were treated at Northwell Health’s 12 hospitals located in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County — all epicenters of the outbreak. Sixty percent were male, 40 percent female and the average age was 63," The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

