Eurasian ice sheet collapse raised seas eight meters: study
The melting of the Eurasian ice sheet around 14,000 years ago lifted global sea levels by about eight metres, according to new research published Monday that highlights the risks of today’s rapid ice cap melt.
Earth’s last Glacial Maximum period began around 33,000 years ago, when vast ice sheets covered much of the Northern Hemisphere.
At the time, the Eurasian ice sheet — which covered much of Scandinavia — contained approximately three times the amount of frozen water held in the modern-day Greenland ice sheet.
But rapid regional warming saw the ice sheet collapse over a period of just 500 years, according to authors of the study published in Nature Geoscience.
Analysing sediment drill cores from the Norwegian Sea, the team found that the ice sheet’s collapse contributed to an event known as Meltwater 1A — a period that saw as much as 25 metres added to global sea levels between 13,500-14,700 years ago.
Lead author Jo Brendryen from Norway’s University of Bergen said the Eurasian ice sheet melt coincided with vast regional temperature swings.
“Studies of ice cores drilled from the Greenland ice sheet have suggested that the atmosphere above Greenland warmed by up to 14C in a few decades at this time,” he told AFP.
“We think that this warming was the main driver of the ice sheet collapse.”
While Earth is heating everywhere, parts of the world such as the poles are warming far faster than others.
Atmospheric concentrations of planet-warming CO2 were around 240 parts per million at the time, compared with over 415 ppm currently.
The Greenland ice sheet, which contains enough frozen water to lift global sea levels more than six meters, is currently melting at record rates, losing more than 560 billion tonnes of mass in 2019 alone.
Parts of Greenland and Antarctica are now melting six times faster than they were in 1990.
The study showed that the entire Eurasian ice sheet melted in a matter of a few centuries, adding more than four centimeters to sea levels annually — around 4.5-7.9 meters in total.
Ice sheets melting or breaking away as global temperatures rise are subject to what climate scientists term temperature “tipping points”.
Many researchers fear that the ice sheets in Greenland and West Antarctica will continue to melt even if warming is slowed as carbon emissions are cut.
“Our research support this idea as the marine based sectors of the Eurasian ice sheet abruptly disappeared and did not grow back,” said Brendryen.
“Where the exact tipping-points are located, both for the past ice sheets and the current ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica, remain however unknown.”
COVID-19
WATCH: Pat Robertson blames coronavirus pandemic on ‘wicked’ same-sex marriage
Televangelist and former Republican presidential candidate Pat Robertson is blaming the coronavirus pandemic on same-sex marriage and abortion – or at least, saying God will not heal the nation until America renounces those "sins."
Speaking on his CBN "700 Club" Monday morning Robertson told viewers, "we've allowed this terrible plague to spread throughout our society. And it's a small wonder God would hold us guilty. But the answer is, you know, you confess your sins and forsake them. Then he heals the land. It's not before," as Media Matters reports.
Activism
‘Jesus is my vaccine’: Hundreds of protesters gather without protective gear in Pennsylvania
Demonstrators gathered in Pennsylvania on Monday to demand that that the stay-at-home order be lifted as the coronavirus pandemic peaks in the United States.
According to reports, hundreds of protesters showed up in Harrisburg. Many of the demonstrators failed to wear protective gear or follow the CDC's social distancing guidelines.
"Jesus is my vaccine," a message on one truck said. One man came to the rally bearing a wooden cross on his back.
Other signs claimed that COVID-19 is a government "false flag" operation.
"Signs are saying that Gov. Wolf is the virus, that the media are the virus. Everything is the virus, except the virus," one observer noted.
Breaking Banner
CNN’s Jake Tapper shames conservatives who got their own followers killed with COVID-19 misinformation
CNN's Jake Tapper on Monday issued a scathing denunciation of conservative politicians and media personalities who have put their own followers' lives in danger by downplaying the threat of COVID-19.
"Practically every day I see a tweet or blog post about someone who wrongly thought COVID-19 was a hoax dying of COVID-19 and all I can think about are the members of the media and politicians who misinformed that person and who assuredly feel zero responsibility," Tapper wrote on Twitter.
Per Crooks & Liars, one such victim was 60-year-old John McDaniel of Marion, Ohio, who recently died from coronavirus after attacking Republican Gov. Mike DeWine for issuing stay-at-home orders during the pandemic.