Quantcast
Connect with us

Evangelicals who gave Trump a pass on morality now share the consequences of his coronavirus response: op-ed

Published

3 mins ago

on

In an op-ed for The Dispatch this Monday, David French writes that Albert Mohler, the president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary — a man who he respects deeply — declared amid a coronavirus-devastated economy that he’d support President Trump in 2020 and every Republican candidate to come thereafter.

While Mohler had initially declined to support Trump over questions about his “moral character,” previously saying that if he were to support, much less endorse Donald Trump for president, he “would actually have to go back and apologize to former President Bill Clinton” for all the critiques he leveled at him for his sexual improprieties.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s well-established that a great number of white Evangelicals didn’t truly believe the words they wrote, endorsed, and argued in 1998 and for 18 years until the 2016 election,” French writes. “Oh sure, they thought they believed those words. If someone challenged their convictions with a lie detector test, they would have passed with flying colors.”

With Trump, evangelicals have abandoned character tests, and Mohler’s reversal signifies a trend where as long as the policies on gay rights, abortion, and other issues from the culture wars fit their agenda, evangelicals will saddle up with whoever is available. But as the coronavirus pandemic shows, Trump’s incompetence is now a liability for evangelicals.

According to French, when Trump clearly does not represent the interests of regular every-day evangelicals, the excuse that he’s at least good for the checklist of issues they care about no longer flies in the age of coronavirus.

“…when vulnerable Americans suffer mightily from the health and economic consequences of a global pandemic the president minimized, the response can’t be the checklist,” French writes. “White Evangelical leaders owe us a serious argument as to why that checklist trumps character and competence in the leader of the free world.”

Read his full op-ed over at The Dispatch.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Evangelicals who gave Trump a pass on morality now share the consequences of his coronavirus response: op-ed

Published

3 mins ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

In an op-ed for The Dispatch this Monday, David French writes that Albert Mohler, the president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary -- a man who he respects deeply -- declared amid a coronavirus-devastated economy that he'd support President Trump in 2020 and every Republican candidate to come thereafter.

While Mohler had initially declined to support Trump over questions about his "moral character," previously saying that if he were to support, much less endorse Donald Trump for president, he "would actually have to go back and apologize to former President Bill Clinton" for all the critiques he leveled at him for his sexual improprieties.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

LA County study suggests coronavirus infection rate is up to 55 times higher than official count: report

Published

11 mins ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

Los Angeles County released a new study on Monday that suggests COVID-19 coronavirus has spread far further in southern California than the official count.

The study, conducted by the University of Southern California (USC) and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

"Based on results of the first round of testing, the research team estimates that approximately 4.1% of the county's adult population has antibody to the virus. Adjusting this estimate for statistical margin of error implies about 2.8% to 5.6% of the county's adult population has antibody to the virus- which translates to approximately 221,000 to 442,000 adults in the county who have had the infection. That estimate is 28 to 55 times higher than the 7,994 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported to the county by the time of the study in early April," the county said in a press release announcing the results.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP senator tries to distract voters from her stock scandal by boasting about her work for Trump

Published

32 mins ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

The budding political career of Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), a wealthy businesswoman appointed to Georgia's vacant Senate seat, was critically wounded following reports she made suspicious stock trades in industries impacted by the coronavirus pandemic while receiving classified briefings on the virus unavailable to the public.

Since the news has emerged, Loeffler has struggled to protect her image. She has claimed that it is "socialist" to criticize her finances. She has also announced she is liquidating her stock portfolio, but this has rung hollow to some observers given that she still plans to reinvest the money she made off it. Now, a GOP group has been set up to anonymously attack Loeffler in favor of Rep. Doug Collins, who is challenging her in the open Senate primary.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image