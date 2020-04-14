‘Every day is a fresh hell’ for undocumented domestic workers in a world turned upside down by coronavirus
PHILADELPHIA — They were supposed to be like family. But they broke up — for now at least — by text.Ping. Ping. Ping. The messages popped up on Maria del Carmen Diaz’s phone, one after the other. All worded similarly: “Don’t come to work because of the coronavirus. Stay home. … We’re home and can’t go to work. … When this passes, we’ll see what happens.”Within the span of just a few days last month, del Carmen Diaz, 54, lost all 25 of her cleaning and nanny jobs. She’d worked for most of the families for more than 20 years, one generation after the other, ever since she came to Philadelphia fr…
COVID-19
Cold War-style preparedness could help fight future pandemics
A key group of allies is missing in the U.S. effort to face the coronavirus pandemic: the American people.
In the wake of World War II and during the Cold War, the U.S. was the world’s best at planning and preparing for mobilizing the citizenry to take action in an emergency. In those days, the anticipated emergency was a nuclear attack on the U.S., likely resulting in a loss of national leadership that required local governments and members of the public to step up.
COVID-19
Morning Joe plays back-to-back clips of Trump and Winston Churchill — and the contrast is devastating
MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday played back-to-back clips of President Donald Trump and former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill -- and the contrast between the two men in dealing with national crises was stark.
The first clip showed Churchill addressing the United Kingdom during the country's fight with the Nazis in 1941.
"We cannot tell what the course of this fell war will be," Churchill began. "It spreads remorse to ever-wider regions. We know it will be hard, we expect it will be long, we cannot predict or measure its episodes or its tribulation. But one thing is certain, one thing is sure, one thing stands out, stark and undeniable, massive and unassailable for all the world to see: It will not be by German hands that the structure of Europe will be rebuilt or the union of the European family achieved!"
Breaking Banner
‘Donald Trump has failed’: Ex-OSHA head drops the hammer on president for his coronavirus debacle
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" with host Alisyn Camerota, the former head of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) handed the President an "F" for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic when it comes to worker safety and bluntly called the president a failure.
Less than 24 hours after the president held a confrontational press conference that was long on invective and short on information on efforts made by the government to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus, David Michaels was asked to grade how things are going for frontline workers since the pandemic gripped the country.