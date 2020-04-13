Everyone on this super-rich Florida island gets tested for coronavirus — even the staff

As Americans struggle to obtain COVID-19 tests, one island in Florida is testing every resident — and those who travel to the island for work.

“Fisher Island — an exclusive enclave of multi-million dollar condos and homes and one of the wealthiest ZIP Codes in the country — has purchased thousands of rapid COVID-19 blood test kits from the University of Miami Health System for all of its residents and workers,” the Miami Herald reported Monday.

“The private island, set along Government Cut and nestled between Miami and Miami Beach and accessible only by boat, worked out a deal with UHealth to make the tests available to the 800 or so families that live there, and all the workers who maintain the property and patrol its streets,” the newspaper reported.

“The purchase and availability of the testing are in sharp contrast to much of the rest of the state, where only about 1 percent of the population has been tested for the deadly virus that has caused a global pandemic,” the newspaper explained. “But that wouldn’t cut it on Fisher Island, where yearly memberships in the Fisher Island Club cost about $250,000 and the average annual income was $2.5 million in 2015 — the highest of any ZIP Code in America, according to Bloomberg.”

“This is what the Fisher Island residents wanted,” UHealth spokeswoman Lisa Worley said. “Our physicians ordered it for them, they paid for it themselves.”